By Disrupting Through Collaboration, Leaders from UCLA and Temple University Win 2022 Tambellini Technology Leadership Awards

IRVINGTON, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Where others see formidable hurdles from administrative bureaucracy, the 7th annual Tambellini Technology Award winners find new opportunities to make remarkable progress by building coalitions to re-architect the way their institutional stakeholders work together to harness the power of technology.

"Technology only enables improvements when an institution's people and processes are strategically aligned."

Lucy Avetisyan, the CIO for the University of California, Los Angeles won the 2022 CIO Award, and the cross-departmental team at Temple University in Philadelphia, led by Registrar Bhavesh Bambhrolia, took top honors with the Innovative Team Award.

"We know that technology platforms and tools can only enable improvements when an institution's people and processes are strategically aligned and committed to clear goals," said Vicki Tambellini, CEO and Founder of Tambellini Group.

"I am proud of our award winners for their visionary leadership and success in building collaborative, long-term partnerships on their campuses to leverage innovative technology."

As the world's leading independent technology research and advisory firm dedicated solely to higher education, Tambellini Group created the Technology Leadership Awards to celebrate IT teams and leaders for their excellence in driving transformative modernization efforts.

CIO Award Winner: Lucy Avetisyan , University of California, Los Angeles

Since assuming the role of CIO at UCLA in 2020, Lucy Avetisyan restructured the university's IT organization for the better by building a transparent and equitable approach for vetting and funding technology.

In less than two years, she convened a new Executive IT Governance Board, IT Steering Committee, five domain-specific steering committees, and 32 strategic partners representing academic and administrative units.

"I'm humbled and honored to receive this award and have a platform to share my passion for higher education, along with the message that our people are our greatest asset," said Avetisyan. "I hope that our efforts help to inspire my fellow technology leaders facing similar hurdles."

Innovative Technology Team Award: Temple University

While Temple University's students had previously considered their campus registrar a roadblock, that changed once University Registrar Bhavesh Bambhrolia convened a "Jedi Council" cross-departmental team that broke down administrative siloes and transformed the office into an automated engine of user-friendly efficiency.

"The challenge in higher education is that there's a bureaucracy where what we do is often governed by regulatory requirements, but they don't dictate how we do it," says Bambhrolia. "We are privileged to receive this award as a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to enabling student success."

Through their Project Stella initiative, Bambhrolia and team developed and deployed over 40 task-specific bots and a new self-service public website with 20 portal features, removing redundancies and eliminating the in-person intake of more than 45,000 pages of documents annually across Temple's 17 schools and 44,000 students.

Temple's team continues to raise the bar with the recent successful launch of an industry-leading comprehensive learner record.

