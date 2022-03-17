AQUA WELCOMES CRAIG BLANCHETTE AS NEW TEXAS PRESIDENT

Accomplished utility Ieader prepared to build on successes in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua announced today that Craig Blanchette has been named its new Texas president. Following eight years of strong leadership as president of Aqua Illinois, Blanchette transitions to this new leadership role where he will further strengthen community relationships and support resilience in infrastructure across the state of Texas.

"We are eager to welcome Craig Blanchette to build on our successes and enhance our impact as the new president of Aqua Texas," said Colleen Arnold, president, Aqua. "His tenure in Illinois has been marked by significant operational and service achievements and a strong customer service focus. An essential part of the Aqua family, his leadership played a pivotal role in driving excellence across our Illinois operations, and we look forward to his continued contributions with our Texas team."

Blanchette brings more than 20 years of water and wastewater industry management experience, including 14 years with Aqua Illinois. As a proven industry leader, he has continually pursued better operational and customer outcomes with a steady spirit of excellence and commitment to values-driven service. Before assuming the role of Aqua Illinois president in 2014, he served as vice president of Illinois operations and vice president and regional manager of Aqua Illinois' Kankakee/Will division.

"I am honored to accept this new role as president of Aqua Texas, and eager to serve the company's mission in the Lone Star State," said Blanchette. "The outstanding Texas team has a proven record of going above and beyond to serve our customers. I look forward to building on the team's successes to strengthen community partnerships, fortify our infrastructure and invest in reliability across our territories."

Effective today, Blanchette will oversee Texas operations and initiatives, fortifying the company's commitment to bringing high-quality and reliable services to its customers.

Blanchette is a member of the American Water Works Association, Water Environment Federation and former Chairman of the Illinois Section NAWC Chapter. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University.

About Aqua Texas

Aqua Texas is a subsidiary of Essential Utilities Inc. It currently provides about 276,000 people in 53 counties across the Lone Star State with water and wastewater services. To learn more, please visit aquaamerica.com/our-states/texas.aspx.

