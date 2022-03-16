The Adecco Group 2021 Annual Report

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant To Article 53 LR
Published: Mar. 16, 2022

ZURICH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group 2021 Annual Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website, which is directly accessible by clicking here.

