MERS of Michigan Announces Partnership with Technology Pioneer GovInvest

Through GovInvest, MERS will provide over 750 participating municipalities with access to the first-of-its-kind actuarial self-service online tool

LANSING, Mich., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Municipal Employees' Retirement System (MERS) of Michigan today announced a new partnership with GovInvest, the pioneer of financial forecasting software for public sector agencies.

GovInvest was founded to empower governments to run their own financial forecasting at a fraction of the cost and time through visual software solutions. (PRNewswire)

GovInvest, the financial forecasting authority, partners with the Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan .

This partnership will provide MERS municipal members with cutting-edge tools and customized technology to promote transparency and sound fiscal management practices to support MERS core mission of providing a secure retirement for Michigan's public servants.

"Our goal is to bring employers' data to life to assist them with understanding, analyzing and communicating with stakeholders about their retirement plan," said Betsy Waldofsky, MERS Finance Director. "GovInvest has tailored their online self-service actuarial tool to the specific needs of MERS and its members, and we're excited to provide each of our members with access to this powerful tool."

Eighty-four percent of Michigan's retirement plans participate in MERS, a not-for-profit retirement system. With GovInvest's management solution, MERS will empower members across the state to better analyze their plans' liabilities. The software makes it easy to run detailed financial projections, compare data with peer groups and review historical plan data.

"We're proud to partner with MERS to bring this new cutting-edge technology to all participating municipalities," said GovInvest Co-Founder & CEO Ted Price. "Using this software will allow governments of all sizes to make more informed decisions with more precise and comprehensive data literally at their fingertips so they can continue to be good stewards of taxpayer resources for generations to come."

GovInvest Co-Founder & President Jasmine Nachtigall-Fournier added, "Working with MERS, we are truly honored to help provide the public servants of Michigan — firefighters, public safety officers and the people who keep our roads and bridges safe — the secure retirement they have earned."

GovInvest also offers additional software solutions for in-depth other post-employment benefit (OPEB) and workforce cost analysis, providing dedicated experts for agencies to prepare for the changing economy, workforce and policy.

About Municipal Employees' Retirement System (MERS)

MERS is an independent, professional retirement services company that serves members across the state of Michigan. MERS manages 3,300 retirement and employee benefit plans for more than 960 municipal members – from the western Upper Peninsula to Wayne County with a combined value of over $14 billion. MERS proudly serves more than 100,000 participants including local firefighters, nurses and the men and women who plow our roads and keep our communities safe. Learn more at www.mersofmich.com.

About GovInvest Inc.

Founded in 2014, GovInvest's mission is to empower public sector agencies to run their own financial forecasting at a fraction of the cost and time through powerful software solutions and best-in-class consulting. We employ and partner with industry-leading actuaries, senior public finance professionals and best-in-class engineers to provide an unmatched service. GovInvest's pioneering technology quickly pays for itself and provides real-time, visual projections that help our clients simplify communications with stakeholders and make better informed decisions for years to come. Learn more at www.govinvest.com.

Media Contact:

Christen McKay

Director of Marketing

christen@govinvest.com

770-317-1838

The Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) of Michigan is an independent, professional retirement services company that was created to administer the retirement plans for Michigan’s local units of government on a not-for-profit basis. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GovInvest