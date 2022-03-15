Korea Health Industry Development Institute operates Korean Pavilion at 'HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition'

- Presenting the latest healthcare technologies with leading innovation companies of South Korea

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) announced its operation of the Korean pavilion at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition being held in Orlando, Florida from March 14 to March 18.

KHIDI is a government-affiliated institute by Korea Ministry of Health and Welfare. Its objective is to raise the international competitiveness of the Korean health industry and contribute to national health by conducting professional and systematic projects that foster and develop the health industry and improve public health services.

The Korean pavilion is a part of the project supporting overseas expansion of ICT-based medical systems promoted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and KHIDI. It is a by means of promoting overseas expansion of outstanding Korean digital healthcare products and services.

In the Korean pavilion, five innovative companies will participate and present diverse digital healthcare technologies of South Korea :



AvoMD Korea: Nocode Platform of Virtual Clinical Consult based on AI

SmartSound: Smart Stethoscope (Skeeper)

Lemon Healthcare: Smart Healthcare Platform (Lemon Care, LemonCare Plus, LemonCare365)

ITI Technology: Smart Patient Healthcare System (Bedside multimedia terminal telemedicine solution)

WELT: Smart belt-based fall risk prevention

Haeng-Shin LEE, the Director of Department of Global Healthcare Strategy in KHIDI, announced, "The Korean pavilion at the HIMSS 22 is an opportunity for Korean digital healthcare companies, which have been facing difficulties in overseas entry because of COVID-19, to contact potential overseas customers and find new market channels."



