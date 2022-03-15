GOLDEN RETRIEVER REMAINS BOSTON'S MOST POPULAR BREED

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston loves its Golden Retrievers. The breed took Boston's top spot in the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) 2021 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row.

The Golden Retriever was also recognized as the #1 pup in Nashville, TN and Austin, TX.

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel broke into the top ten this year. The Toy breed moved up from the 11th spot in the previous year, knocking the Bernese Mountain Dog out of the ninth most popular breed spot.

"Golden Retrievers are the quintessential dog breed." said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "While they were developed to be gundogs, they are the perfect family pet. In fact, you can't go wrong with any of the top ten breeds if you're looking to add a dog to your family."

Boston's top 5 breeds for 2021:

Golden Retriever Labrador Retriever French Bulldog German Shepherd Dog Pembroke Welsh Corgi

* Registration data pulled from Boston zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The AKC also announced its nationwide rankings today at a virtual press conference at the AKC Museum of the Dog in NYC. No one can keep the Lab down! The ever-popular Labrador Retriever is the nation's favorite dog for the 31st consecutive year.

While the loveable Lab remains a constant at the top of the charts, the Poodle has pawed its way back into the top five after 24 years, bumping the perennial favorite Bulldog out for the first time in almost a decade. The Bulldog has been a fixture among the top five most popular breeds since 2012.

Most Popular Breeds of 2021 1. Labrador Retriever 2. French Bulldog 3. Golden Retriever 4. German Shepherd Dog 5. Poodle

