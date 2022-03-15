Colgate Expands Use of LiquiGlide's EveryDrop™ Technology with Colgate Elixir Launch in Canada

The first-ever clear, recyclable toothpaste package that "allows each drop to glide out like magic"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquiGlide®, the inventors of a breakthrough technology that is revolutionizing products, packaging, processes, and patient experiences by eliminating the friction between solids and liquids, announced today that Colgate will be expanding the availability of its clear, recyclable toothpaste package enabled by LiquiGlide's EveryDrop™ technology to Canada.

The introduction of Colgate Elixir in Canada follows the launch of the brand in Europe last spring. Colgate Elixir inspires consumers to reimagine toothpaste as a part of their beauty routine. The redesigned packaging allows consumers to see how much product is left, easily dispense it, and recycle the package. The Colgate Elixir package won the "Best in Show" and "Design Excellence" AmeriStar awards from the Institute of Packaging Professionals. In Canada, Colgate Elixir is on shelves for consumers to enjoy starting this winter.

"Colgate Elixir is toothpaste reimagined—breathtaking design in a unique packaging technology that is recyclable and designed to let people enjoy the toothpaste to the last drop," said Colgate-Palmolive Co. Worldwide Director of Packaging Innovation, Liz Mellone.

"We are thrilled about the launch in Canada. With increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging, we are excited to partner with industry leaders like Colgate to create packaging that is better for consumers, the planet, and business," said Dave Smith, LiquiGlide's Co-Founder and CEO.

In addition, Colgate is launching a product with LiquiGlide's EveryDrop™ technology in Sam's Club in the U.S.

"It has been gratifying to see the European market's positive response to Elixir," said Kripa Varanasi, Co-Founder and Chairman of LiquiGlide. "Our vision is for EveryDrop Technology to create new standards for sustainability and user experience in consumer packaging around the world. Colgate's decision to build on the success of Elixir and expand into North America is an important step toward realizing that vision."

About LiquiGlide

LiquiGlide's revolutionary technology eliminates the friction between liquids and solids to allow liquids to flow with ease. Invented at MIT by Dave Smith and Professor Kripa Varanasi, LiquiGlide's technology eliminates a fundamental design constraint and enables real, powerful breakthroughs across industries, transforming the way we manufacture, package, and consume viscous products. LiquiGlide also improves quality of life and patient care by enabling medical devices that can reduce the risk of occlusion and infection as well as improve the delivery of highly viscous drugs and biologics. To learn more about LiquiGlide, please visit https://liquiglide.com/.

About Colgate

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

