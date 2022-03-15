Andor Health and Microsoft Partner to Extend Virtual Care to Include Hospital at Home

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure and orchestrate the way care teams connect and collaborate, leverages Microsoft's latest capabilities in ThinkAndor®. An innovative enterprise platform, ThinkAndor's unified approach to virtual health, combined with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Teams with healthcare templates, enables health systems to establish a comprehensive approach to virtual health.

ThinkAndor has leveraged artificial intelligence to extend the capabilities of Microsoft Teams allowing health systems and their patients to connect across the care continuum. With a concierge approach to virtual health, ThinkAndor provides a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform that allows care teams to collaborate, and also, enables data sharing from major patient events with community providers and post-acute care teams.

Andor Health is building on this success with Microsoft Teams to allow flexible connection to a variety of device endpoints – Windows-based, iOS/iPad, Android/tablet, and/or existing devices within an organization. Andor Health also uses the MedTech service within Azure Health Data Services to connect and obtain data from medical devices and device ecosystems.

"Andor Health is leveraging the power of the Azure Health Data Services to bring together medical data from across all device platforms. As health systems transform the future of telehealth, Andor is helping health systems configure tailored care and enhance patient experiences," explained Heather Cartwright, vice president, Health & Life Sciences Cloud and Data, Microsoft.

ThinkAndor Virtual Patient Monitoring and Hospital at Home now connects to a variety of devices to track a patient's health status remotely. Clinicians can monitor a patient's health, and care managers can effectively manage large patient populations regardless of the severity of their chronic condition.

The same platform can also unlock a variety of inpatient monitoring scenarios such as Virtual Rounding and Telesitting. Hospitals and health systems can deploy one comprehensive platform to monitor and intervene to provide the best medical care for patients while in the hospital or at home.

"ThinkAndor's ability to tailor clinical workflows enables customers to configure use cases such as rounding, telesitting and hospital at home on a unified platform. Andor Health's customers can anticipate achieving approximately a 40-50% reduction in patient fall rates, 50-60% decrease in sitter costs, and a generous increase in revenue," Srini Surendranath, chief product and strategy officer, Andor Health. "We are proud to partner with Microsoft and extend the capabilities of Microsoft Teams and Azure Health Data Services to support health systems in their quest to enable equitable access to care for patients."

