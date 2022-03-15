AKRU Appoints Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley as Chair of the Board of Advisors <span class="legendSpanClass">Ohio Governor Candidate John Cranley will provide leadership on real estate assets and strategy for AKRU</span>

CINCINNATI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKRU , a new real estate investing company that has built the first blockchain-based trading platform which allows fractional investments in premium commercial real estate for as little as $1000, today announced that John Cranley , former Cincinnati Mayor and former real estate lawyer and developer, will join AKRU's board of advisors as chairperson.

Ohio Governor Candidate and Commercial Real Estate Development Expert John Cranley has Joined the Company as Chair of the Board of Advisors (PRNewswire)

"Mayor John Cranley is a proven and effective leader who knows first-hand that Cincinnati serves as a beacon to talent and innovative fintech startups," AKRU Founder and CEO Mohsin Masud said. "He brings to AKRU unparalleled experience and leadership through his work as Mayor of Cincinnati and in the real estate development industry."

Cranley served as the 69th mayor of Cincinnati from 2013 to 2021, as well as a city councilman. During his tenure, Cincinnati became the first comeback city in Ohio. Over the past decade, the city has grown twice as fast as the state of Ohio and reduced poverty 1.5 times more than the state. Cranley is also the cofounder of the Ohio Innocence Project at the University of Cincinnati Law School, a program that has exonerated 34 people from Ohio prisons, often through DNA testing.

Mayor Cranley not only brings to the board his years of public service experience, but also a deep knowledge of the real estate industry and its key players. He previously worked as a distinguished real estate lawyer and developer and spearheaded a major restoration project in the Queen City's historic Incline District of East Price Hill.

"AKRU offers a truly innovative approach to real estate investing that will give people without connections, but a willingness and desire to invest in real estate, a meaningful chance to do so," Cranley said. "I am excited to help AKRU by joining AKRU's Board of Directors, continuing to work with the many talented people at the company, and making sure people know all that AKRU can offer."

AKRU has recently been backed by a number of esteemed Venture Capital firms including Southern-California based Draper Goren Holm, a venture studio focused on accelerating blockchain startups .

Cranley is also a candidate in the 2022 Ohio gubernatorial election. He is taking a tech-forward approach to his vision for bettering Ohio. His campaign promises include bringing 120,000 jobs to the state, a plan to get every city and neighborhood connected to high-speed internet and WiFi, and to supercharge Ohio entrepreneurship by creating businesses and jobs from all of Ohio's university-based research and development.

About AKRU:

Founded in 2018, AKRU is an online real estate investment platform using blockchain technology to create a secure and intuitive marketplace that allows investors to take advantage of real estate investment opportunities for as low as $1,000. This unique integrated digital model increases access to quality investing and brings ease, transparency, and efficiency and liquidity to real estate investing.

