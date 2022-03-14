Pilot Company Guests Give from the Heart, Raising $1.7 Million for American Heart Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company and its guests and team members from across the country rallied together to raise $1,773,232 for the American Heart Association's "Life Is WhyTM" campaign. The campaign this February had the largest donation amount in the company's 6-year history of supporting the American Heart Association and brought the grand total raised to over $6.8 million.

Pilot Company and the American Heart Association reveal donation results (PRNewswire)

"What an incredible turnout we had from guests and team members donating at our stores during American Heart Month," said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant at Pilot Company. "On behalf of our entire team, thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this the best year yet. It's an honor to continue supporting great organizations like the American Heart Association."

This year's fundraising initiatives included the sale of paper hearts for $1, $3 or $5, round-up purchases to the next dollar, online donations via its website and heart-themed eGift Cards at the more than 650 participating travel centers. The company also featured exclusive offers in the myRewards PlusTM app on healthier food and beverage items.

Giving back to its local communities has been a core value of Pilot Company since its first store that opened in 1958. To learn more about the company's giving back programs, visit http://www.pilotcompany.com/about.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

Pilot Flying J is changing its corporate name to the Pilot Company to reflect its continued growth in the retail and energy sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pilot Company