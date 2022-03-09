Green Courte Partners Announces Staff Promotions

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today the promotions of six staff members to Vice President: Ross S. Gordon, David P. Hoogmoed, Joshua L. Kohlenbrener, Daniel M. Koop, Brian C. Lady, and Abigail S. Ling.

Green Courte Partners, LLC Logo. Please visit www.GreenCourtePartners.com for more information. (PRNewsfoto/Green Courte Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Gordon joined Green Courte in 2016 as a Senior Accountant and was promoted to Assistant Controller in 2020. As a Vice President, he will continue to be responsible for the infrastructure, accounting, and reporting for two of Green Courte's investment funds, Green Courte Real Estate Partners I, LLC and Green Courte Real Estate Partners V, LLC. Prior to joining Green Courte, Mr. Gordon worked as a Staff Accountant at Enlivant and was an Audit Associate at Deloitte, primarily focused on real estate investment trusts. Mr. Gordon holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Missouri.

Mr. Hoogmoed joined Green Courte in 2021 as a Senior Associate, supporting acquisitions for the firm's senior housing business, True Connection Communities ("TCC"). As a Vice President, he will continue to help source and underwrite active-adult and independent living community investments for TCC. Prior to joining Green Courte, Mr. Hoogmoed was a Strategy Consultant at Accenture Strategy. Mr. Hoogmoed holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Mr. Kohlenbrener joined Green Courte in 2020 as a Program Director of Construction and Development. As a Vice President, he will continue executing development, expansion, and value-add projects for TCC and Green Courte's land-lease community portfolio, Windward Communities ("WC"). Prior to joining Green Courte, Mr. Kohlenbrener worked as a project manager for Clark Construction Group. Mr. Kohlenbrener holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Mr. Koop joined Green Courte in 2020 as a Senior Associate supporting land-lase community and near-airport parking acquisitions. As a Vice President, he will continue to help source and underwrite acquisitions for WC and Green Courte's near-airport parking business, The Parking Spot ("TPS"). Prior to joining Green Courte, Mr. Koop worked for Ventas, where he held several roles managing the firm's medical office and life sciences portfolio. Prior to Ventas, he worked in corporate finance at Allstate Insurance Company. Mr. Koop holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Mr. Lady joined Green Courte in 2020 as a Finance Manager. As a Vice President, he will continue to focus on reporting, budgeting, and analytics for WC and TCC. Prior to joining Green Courte, Mr. Lady worked at Ventas on the asset management team, where he was responsible for reporting and forecasting. Mr. Lady holds both a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ms. Ling joined Green Courte in 2019 as a Senior Accountant and was promoted to Assistant Controller in 2021. Along with her promotion to Vice President, Ms. Ling was named Controller for one of Green Courte's investment funds, Green Courte Real Estate Partners IV, LLC, for which she will lead the accounting and reporting functions. Prior to joining Green Courte, Ms. Ling was a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG where she audited healthcare and senior housing companies. Ms. Ling holds both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accounting Science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and near-airport parking facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Green Courte Partners, LLC