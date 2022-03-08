Red Ribbon Bakeshop Debuts Its First Drive-Thru Service in the U.S. at New Store Opening on Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas on March 5, 2022

WEST COVINA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc., the Philippines-founded bakery that offers an array of sweet and savory baked goods, debuted its first-ever drive-thru service in the U.S. as part of its new store opening on Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, this past weekend. With lanes officially opened on Saturday, March 5, the much-anticipated amenity proved to be an instant hit among both fans and first-timers wanting to satisfy their bakery cravings in a quick, "on the go" fashion.

Located at 13421 Westheimer Road, Unit G, Houston, Texas 77082, Red Ribbon welcomed its very first drive-thru customers beginning at 4PM on Saturday afternoon. Drive-thru traffic remained steady during the early evening, peaking just before closing time as customers likely wanted a sweet post-dinner treat.

The new Red Ribbon Bakeshop & Drive-Thru is open from 9AM – 9PM daily, seven days a week. Red Ribbon specializes in offering delicious, superior-tasting baked goods inspired by authentic Filipino flavors and ingredients. While it is best known for its selection of beautifully crafted cakes – a special occasion "must have" for many Filipinos – Red Ribbon also features an irresistible line-up of both sweet and savory pastries that are meant to be enjoyed every day. Those already familiar with Red Ribbon can look forward to seeing all their favorite bakery treats on the store's drive-thru menu, while first-timers are invited to explore the brand's line-up of unique bakery offerings that they won't find anywhere else.

Brand Best-Sellers

No matter what you're craving, Red Ribbon offers a little something for everyone. For those seeking an authentic taste of the Philippines, there are several options that capture the brand's unique cultural heritage and culinary roots, including these best-sellers:

Shareable Cakes

Mango Supreme Cake – The dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. This signature product is made with the Philippines' best mangoes, considered to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze; it is topped with a generous amount of mango chunks and a maraschino cherry.

Ube Overload Cake – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its vibrant purple hue. Its unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a flavor that has gained mainstream popularity in recent years. The cake is finished with beautiful white cream frosting rosettes and bright purple ube cake crumbs.

Yema Caramel Cake – Perfect for those who love the smoothness of caramel combined with a bit of crunch, this Filipino favorite is made of a soft, moist white chiffon cake filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.

Snackable Pastries

Butter Mamon – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors.

Cheesy Ensaimada – This pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.

Chicken Empanada – This savory pastry is generously filled with tender chicken and a unique blend of spices and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown – a fan-favorite.

For those who prefer the familiar flavors of chocolate and mocha, Red Ribbon offers several stand-out options, including:

Black Forest Cake – This one is for the chocoholics! Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls.

Mocha Flan – The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan.

Choco Mocha Crunch – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.

"We're so excited to make our delicious baked goods more accessible to the Westheimer community through the opening of our first-ever drive-through amenity," said Agnes Briones, Business Unit Head, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "We look forward to bringing this added convenience to both our fans and newcomers to our brand who are curious to try our signature cakes, pastries and other baked treats that make Red Ribbon so special and unique."

In addition to drive-thru service, the new Westheimer store will feature café-style seating for those who want to enjoy their bakery treats right on the spot. Customers also can order either take-out or delivery through the following online channels: the Red Ribbon ordering app (available at the App Store and Google Play); the Red Ribbon website (redribbonbakeshop.us); and DoorDash.

The new Westheimer store not only marks the brand's first U.S. location to offer drive-thru service, but it also represents Red Ribbon's second location in Houston, and its 36th in the U.S. For more information about Red Ribbon Bakeshop's U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping details, please visit redribbonbakeshop.us. Red Ribbon fans can follow the brand @RedRibbonUSA on Facebook and @redribbonusa on Instagram for the latest news, including new products, upcoming store openings and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Since being founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone.

Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 500 total locations and over 30 bakeshops across the U.S. with locations in California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Illinois, and Florida. The Los Angeles Times has twice cited the brand's cakes as the "Best of L.A." and Eater also named Red Ribbon Bakeshop among the best restaurants for ube desserts in Las Vegas.

Most recently, Red Ribbon entered the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, Red Ribbon's California-based manufacturing facility recently received its Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification from SGS, the global benchmark for quality and integrity. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 5,900 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. It has also acquired 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

