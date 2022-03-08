Healthcare Certifications Top List of Well-Paying Careers by "U.S. News and World Report" Offered Primarily by Career and Technical Colleges, this Specialized Learning Offers Many a Fast Track to a Career

TUCSON, Ariz., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "U.S. News and World Report" just released a list of 15 certifications that can lead to well-paying careers. Of the 15 listed, the majority of those careers were in the medical field. All of those medical careers are available at Pima Medical Institute. While not every program is available at every Pima Medical location, several are.

Medical Assistant and Medical Secretary, commonly known as Health Care Administration Certificate made the list. Each is available at 16 of the 17 Pima Medical Campus locations and offer the opportunity to get into the workforce in under a year.

Medical Assistants handle both clerical and clinical duties. They often prepare patients for examinations, take their medical histories, assist during exams, perform basic lab tests and more. In addition, roles and responsibilities also include welcoming and signing in patients, answering phones and scheduling appointments.

Those studying Health Care Administration can expect to learn how to become key members of the front-office medical staff. This entry-level profession greets patients, triages appointments and provides other assistance. The Health Care Administration certificate is also a great first step for those with aspirations of management careers in the healthcare field.

"Our goal is to not only provide students with job-specific education, but to also make certain they are prepared to advance in their profession," said Fred Freedman, President and CEO, Pima Medical Institute. "We have been serving our communities for 50 years, and will celebrate 150,000 graduates this year. More than just providing an entry to a career, we work hard to make sure our students are set up for success throughout their professional lives. Our world is changing and healthcare professionals continue to be major players."

Another career focused less on patient interaction is medical billing and coding. Offered in Arizona at the East Valley and Phoenix locations, medical billing and coding professionals work on the administrative side of the medical team and ensure that medical procedures are coded accurately so insurance companies and healthcare providers are being compensated correctly. A medical biller and coder's job is crucial to the patient and the healthcare team by making sure everything goes through the system smoothly and efficiently. This certificate can be completed in about nine months.

For those looking to enter the workforce very quickly, phlebotomy is often a good first step. Earning a phlebotomy technician certificate gives you the training you need to obtain blood specimens by venipuncture and micro-collection techniques. While you can sometimes get on-the-job training, it is more likely that employers will look for phlebotomists who have earned their certification through a reputable school. At Pima Medical, the program only takes about three months to complete. The Phlebotomy program at Pima Medical is offered in Arizona at the East Valley and Phoenix campuses as well as El Paso, Houston and San Antonio locations. The San Marcos, Calif. and Renton, Wash. locations also offer this program.

Nurse Aide is another career that made the "U.S. News" list. A Certified Nursing Assistant or Nurse Aide helps patients with daily activities like eating, bathing and dressing. They work in hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, retirement communities, home healthcare agencies and more. They play a very important role on the healthcare team, especially regarding caring for the elderly. This program is offered in Arizona at Pima Medical's East Valley location as well as the Denver and Houston campuses.

Pharmacy Technicians also made the list. This job is vital and involves measuring, mixing, and labeling medication doses. Pharmacy technicians also will communicate with insurance companies, and help patients with questions and concerns. The Pharmacy Technician program takes approximately nine months to complete and is offered at the Mesa and Tucson, Ariz. campuses, Las Vegas, Renton, Wash., Chula Vista and San Marcos, Calif., Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Denver, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio campuses.

While some people want a quick path to their career field, others will be willing to spend a little more time in school, in order to earn an associate degree. Three of the careers in the "U.S. News" list and are offered at Pima Medical. They are Surgical Technologist, Paramedic and Ophthalmic Medical Technician. While these programs take more time than a certificate, they still offer a more direct and often faster path to a career in the medical field.

Surgical technologists prepare patients; get the operating rooms set up with sterilized equipment and assist the surgeon during procedures. This is a demanding career while also being in-demand. The Surgical Technology program is offered at the Phoenix and Denver campus locations and takes less than two years to complete.

Paramedics are needed everywhere, especially in busy urban settings like Phoenix and Las Vegas. Pima Medical offers the degree program in both of those cities. As a paramedic, you will be making an impact in your community every day. Paramedics provide rescue, basic and advanced life support level care in pre-hospital environments. They help extricate victims from entrapment or hazardous environments, care for sick or injured patients in the field, including medical administration. At Pima Medical, you can earn your degree in as little as 15 months.

Ophthalmic Medical Technicians (OMT) are the nurses of eyes. They work with an ophthalmologist (eye doctor) to provide patient care by performing eye-related clinical tasks such as instructing patients about medications, tests and procedures. But, more than just administrative tasks, OMTs can also assist in the performance of vision and diagnostic tests.

Pima Medical's Denver campus offers the OMT associate degree program. It takes less than two years to complete and is the only program of its kind in the state of Colorado.

The need for qualified medical professionals is at an all-time high and the Bureau of Labor statistics expects more than 2.4 million new jobs through 2026. For those considering a career in healthcare with a desire to get into the workforce quickly. Medical and Career Technical schools are a great option.

Go to pmi.edu for more information. For the complete article from US News, go here.

About Pima Medical Institute

Pima Medical Institute is an employee-owned, private, accredited school dedicated to providing students classroom studies paired with real-world training at medical facilities. Established in 1972, Pima Medical Institute helps students become career ready, focusing exclusively on healthcare professions, including medical, dental, veterinary and nursing fields. Curriculum includes certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Pima Medical Institute operates 17 campuses as well as an extensive online curriculum. The medical career college has a presence in eight western states with the following ground locations: Albuquerque, N.M.; Tucson, Phoenix and two campuses in Mesa, Ariz.; Aurora, Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo.; Seattle and Renton, Wash.; Las Vegas, N.V.; Houston, El Paso and San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista and San Marcos, Calif.; and Dillon, Mont. For more information and a complete list of programs offered at each campus, visit pmi.edu or call 1-888-442-5998.

