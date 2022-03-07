Sintesa Group Conducts Business Expansion to the Logistics Sector with Time Express UAE; Jahani and Associates Serves as Exclusive Advisor

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sintesa Group, a strategic investment company led by Shinta Widjaja Kamdani is expanding its business through investment in a company engaged within the technology-based logistics sector. This business development is carried out in partnership with Time Express, a technology-based international logistics company headquartered in Dubai. The static partnership joint venture between Time Express and Sintesa is planned to provide business-to-business logistic services and will operate throughout Indonesia.

For Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, this strategic partnership is in line with Sintesa Group's plan to focus on the expansion of the business through investments. Kamdani added, "We consider this business expansion aligned with Sintesa Group's vision to continue our business portfolio development through investment. The growth of technology-based logistics services are considerably in line with the rapid development of the e-commerce market and the creative industry in Indonesia. The valuation of e-commerce in Indonesia also continues to increase, because the number of potential Indonesian internet users reaches 82 million people or about 30% of the total population of Indonesia."

The Sintesa Group business collaboration with Time Express will provide services consisting of domestic e-commerce, international cross-border e-commerce, e-commerce functionality and e-commerce technology. Through complete business to customer services and solutions, services will make it easier for consumers through digital booking systems, freight from origin, distribution to ensure delivery to endpoints that can be monitored directly by consumers.

This new business line of Sintesa Group is focusing on SMEs as their main market share. The service aims to make the whole process easier for users, from pick-up, safe and fast package handling, supported by 24/7 customer service. Service users can also arrange their own delivery and pick-up schedules as well as estimate the shipping costs and the time of arrival in real-time.

The potential of the e-commerce market continues to grow along with the rapid development of information and communication technology and changes in the delivery culture of many companies. Since the pandemic, e-commerce activity has skyrocketed by 69% and has become a catalyst for increasing land logistics traffic. This great opportunity was observantly captured by Kamdani through her company to provide services to support MSMEs in Indonesia.

Moreover, based on data released by Redsheer in November 2020, the logistics service business experienced a drastic growth on a national scale of up to 400% in just less than a year after the pandemic first broke out. It also stated that the most profitable business models are courier services and e-commerce logistics services.

Majed Zambaraji as the founder and CEO of Time Express stated, " The business partnership with Sintesa Group is the right collaboration to enter the Indonesian market, considering the track record of Sintesa Group as an Indonesian national company with 100-years' experience of running a business in Indonesia. We want to encourage companies in Indonesia to provide services to consumers through the delivery of goods that serve convenience and security at affordable costs ."

Kamdani added, "We aim to start operating this logistics service in mid-2022. Time Express is the right global partner to enter the Indonesian logistics market, because it already provides similar services in 21 countries in the world with around 2.5 million service users."

Through this new business expansion, Kamdani hopes to open up employment opportunities as well as enable MSME business services in Indonesia to send their products quickly, safely and professionally using the latest digital technology platform. Jahani and Associates served as the exclusive advisory on this deal.

About Sintesa Group

Sintesa Group is a strategic investment holding company led by Shinta Widjaja Kamdani. Sintesa Group has transformed from a family company along the course of its 100-year journey since its inception in 1919. With a vision as a sustainable excellence company, Sintesa Group is committed to developing its business and processes in line with the global commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The transformation of Sintesa Group as a sustainable excellence company is realized through their SDGs roadmap "Sintesa for the Earth", which has become their navigation of responsible business and operational development in line with sustainable principles.

Sintesa Group focuses on managing its business portfolio through 4 main pillars: Industrial Products, Energy, Consumer Products and Property, which are run by more than 15 subsidiaries.

About Time Express

Time Express is a global leading courier service headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in parcel delivery by land, sea, and air. Since its establishment in 2015, Time Express has expanded its business globally by providing services in countries across the Middle East, Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

About Jahani Associates

The strategic partnership between Sintesa Group and Time Express was initiated by Jahani Associates as financial advisor. Jahani Associates is an investment bank that focuses on developing middle to lower market businesses and has operations in North America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

