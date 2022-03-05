ELECTRIC LAST MILE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. - ELMS

NEW ORLEANS, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 4, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("ELMS" or the "Company") f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NasdaqGS: ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of ELMS as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-elms/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 4, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

ELMS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 2, 2022, post-market, the Company disclosed that C.E.O. James Taylor and Executive Chairman Jason Luo had resigned following a Special Committee investigation from which the Company had concluded that "in November and December 2020…certain Electric Last Mile Inc. executives purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation," and named Taylor and Luo as participants in the transactions. Further, the Company disclosed that its previously issued consolidated financial statements covering "the period as of December 31, 2020, the period from August 20, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the six months ended June 30, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021" should be restated and should no longer be relied upon.

On this news, shares of ELMS fell $2.88 per share, or 51%, to close at $2.71 per share on February 2, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case Hacker v. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., et al., 22-cv-545.

