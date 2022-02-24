Visa rewards Humans for outstanding growth in issuing bank cards

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humans fintech platform, the first and only superapp in Uzbekistan, received an award from the international payment system Visa International "For outstanding growth in issuing" at the end of 2021. The award is given for a high rate of issuing cards into circulation. The superapp combines a fintech service, cellular services, and an online payment system with a cashback function.

"Cooperation with Humans in Uzbekistan was an important decision for us from a strategic point of view," comments Evgeniy Lesnyak, Visa's Senior Director for Strategic Partnerships and FinTech in CIS and Southeast Europe. "Thanks to their understanding of the needs of their audience and deep product expertise, almost half a million new customers have already taken advantage of our company's products. Together with Humans we will continue to introduce innovative payment technologies and believe that our solutions will be in demand in the Uzbek market."

Today, Humans Visa cards are one of the payment system's products in Uzbekistan, the issuance of which is free of charge. "Last year alone, about 500,000 Humans Visa bank cards were activated in Uzbekistan," notes Vladimir Dobrynin, CEO and founder of Humans. "This is truly a phenomenal result for us. This means that thanks to our efforts, half a million Uzbeks have received a convenient payment instrument that is accepted all over the world. Like all innovations, it is a tool that makes routine tasks easier and people's lives more comfortable. And it is very important for us that the international payment system has taken note of our successes: their recognition is a sign that we are doing everything right and we can be proud of it."

The Humans Visa card is accepted both in Uzbekistan and abroad.

Company overview

HUMANS.uz is a superapp that combines a fintech service, cellular services, and an online payment system with a cashback function. The project was launched in June 2020 in Uzbekistan as part of the Humans Group ecosystem, which is also developing the Humans.net employee search platform in the United States. Group offices are located in the USA, Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Singapore and Germany, the company employs more than 850 people.

As of the end of 2021, 550 thousand Humans Visa bank cards were activated, and the number of active clients of Humans services in Uzbekistan exceeds 1.6 million people.

View original content:

SOURCE Humans