Ruby Adds Texas to Roster of 100% Remote Hiring States in Response to Increased Demand for Services The company is seeking applicants to deliver meaningful connections--crucial to small businesses' survival.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com, the premier provider of virtual receptionist and chat services for more than 14,000 U.S. businesses, announced today its expanding hiring efforts into Texas. The move represents the company's second 100% remote-focused workforce buildout after successfully adding Arizona to its hiring plans in April 2021. Hiring will focus on virtual receptionist roles to support the increased demand Ruby's seen for its 24/7/365 and bilingual services.

Ruby® logo (PRNewsfoto/Ruby) (PRNewswire)

Ruby already employs 450+ receptionists across Oregon, Washington, Missouri, Kansas, and Arizona.

"Texas has been a top customer market for Ruby for a number of years," said Ruby CEO, Kate Winkler. "As we explored areas to expand our employee base, it made sense to open opportunities where we already had presence in the community, enabling us to further build those critical connections between our receptionists, our customers, and those reaching out to them over the phone or web."

While Ruby hopes to hire 100+ frontline employees over the next several months, including increased bilingual hiring, there is a plan to build a significant presence in Texas. To assist in building connections with local communities, Ruby is also hosting its first virtual job fair on March 3, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 pm CST. Applicants can learn more by visiting ruby.com/careers, selecting 'See current Receptionist openings'. Applicants should then select a time slot from the Virtual Job Fair posting.

Previously an office-centric culture, Ruby has spent the past two years doubling down on providing remote and hybrid options to employees—in large part due to the efforts of its award-winning training team. Through their Herculean efforts in 2020, Ruby's Learning & Development team moved the traditionally in-person training program to a fully remote model while maintaining the company's high-quality standards. The industry-leading 12-week onboarding program includes 35 hours of training, more than 60 eLearning modules, and weekly one-on-ones with a dedicated coach. The initial training is supplemented by ongoing bi-weekly coaching and specialized training modules.

"Our employees serve as the voice of thousands of businesses and those human connections are crucial to small businesses struggling to survive," said Ruby's President and COO, Stephanie Copeland Weber. "We are constantly improving our training and back-end technology to ensure our employees are supported in delivering that compassionate, personalized service in a smart and efficient way."

In addition to the company's focus on extensive training, Ruby also supports its frontline staff with a generous benefits package, including a 401k matching program. Not only did Ruby raise hourly wages twice over the past 18 months while avoiding any pandemic-related layoffs, receptionists can take advantage of split and overnight shifts to accommodate today's work/life demands. Outside of traditional paid time off for holidays and illness, Ruby provides one wellness day per quarter, time off to volunteer, and a "5 at 5" sabbatical program that enables team members to take five weeks off after five years of service. Employees can also access benefits like the SwellFund, an allowance of up to $200/year to purchase items that benefit the employee's well-being such as fitness equipment, items to enhance their home office, mindfulness apps, etc.

To learn more about Ruby, the perks we offer our employees, and view open positions, visit: https://www.ruby.com/careers/.

About Ruby

Ruby® is a US-based live virtual receptionist and chat specialist company that creates meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology. Trusted by more than 14,000 businesses, Ruby provides the services, products and analytics small businesses need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences, 24/7, 365 days a year. Ruby helps small businesses build trust, foster loyalty, and help win new business by meeting today's customer demand for quick answers and personalized service. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has earned national recognition from Fortune Magazine as a Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, repeat Great Places to Work rankings, and a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Team of the Year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829. Follow along with @callruby on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Katie Hurst

Director, Brand & Content

katie.hurst@ruby.com

866-611-7829

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ruby