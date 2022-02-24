Introducing Yu-Gi-Oh! for Direct by TCGplayer: A Fast, Convenient Way to Shop Millions of Authenticated Collectible Card Game Products

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCGplayer, the leading technology platform for the collectibles industry and operator of the largest online marketplace for trading card games, today announced it has expanded its Direct by TCGplayer offering, adding Yu-Gi-Oh! singles to its fast-growing catalog of authenticated products.

With this expansion, TCGplayer is delivering the power of authentication to Yu-Gi-Oh! hobbyists around the world, offering unmatched card conditioning expertise, secure high-quality packaging and the ease that comes with receiving all purchased products in one convenient package. As a result, all new and popular Yu-Gi-Oh! products are now available through Direct by TCGplayer, sold on behalf of thousands of local hobby stores and online sellers across the U.S.

"At TCGplayer, we're focused on ensuring that hobbyists get the products they want, quickly and at the best possible prices while supporting our local hobby store and seller partners. This intense customer focus is exactly what guided the creation of the Direct by TCGplayer program almost eight years ago and inspired us to build a world-class Authentication Center right in Syracuse," said Chedy Hampson, Founder and CEO of TCGplayer. "We took our deep industry knowledge, operational expertise and passion for excellent customer service and created a revolutionary seller and hobbyist program that changes the way you shop for and sell card singles."

"Though we're most known for the TCGplayer Marketplace, through our Direct program, TCGplayer has acted as a central hub for the fulfillment and authentication of the most collectible card game products anywhere in the world," said Raymond Moore, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of TCGplayer. "With the addition of Yu-Gi-Oh! to the program, we once again enhance the breadth and depth of our Direct offering, leveraging our scale to ensure that hobbyist buyers get the products they want at the best possible prices. For sellers, the idea is just as simple; our team of experts take on every aspect of your online orders from fulfillment to verification and shipping to customer service while you deepen your customer reach, increase your sales, and save your business time and money."

Key Direct by TCGplayer Highlights

TCGplayer authenticates, packs and ships more than 100,000 cards a day through Direct by TCGplayer.

The Company's thorough multi-step authentication process is led by more than 300 experts in its almost 100,000 square foot Authentication Center in Syracuse, NY .

More than 110 million cards have been shipped by TCGplayer through the Direct program to date.

Sellers who join Direct by TCGplayer grow their sales by more than 2x compared to sellers who don't participate in the program.

To ensure your next Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic: The Gathering or Pokémon purchase is authenticated and fulfilled by TCGplayer, simply click the Direct option when you check out on the TCGplayer Marketplace.

About Direct by TCGplayer

Direct by TCGplayer revolutionizes the shopping experience. This consignment-style fulfillment service is built to save TCGplayer sellers time and resources, allowing TCGplayer to take on all aspects of order logistics, including shipping, fulfillment and customer service. When shoppers purchase products through TCGplayer's Direct program, they have the ability to shop from thousands of local hobby stores around the country and receive all purchased products in one convenient package. Additionally, all Direct orders are shipped from TCGplayer's headquarters in Syracuse, N.Y., and authenticated by a team of experts for rarity, condition and edition. Orders $35 or more ship for free. Visit https://store.tcgplayer.com/help/direct to learn more about Direct by TCGplayer.

About TCGplayer

TCGplayer is the leading technology platform for the collectibles industry. Founded as a digital media platform within the collectible hobby space, the Company has grown from its initial roots working inside Syracuse-based hobby stores selling comic books, sports cards, CDs, collectible cards, action figures, and tabletop games into an expansive e-commerce marketplace. TCGplayer develops applications and technologies that are revolutionizing the collectibles marketplace by connecting thousands of hobby and collectibles businesses with customers around the globe. The Company's e-commerce and data management tools power sales through physical stores, websites, mobile apps and the TCGplayer Marketplace. TCGplayer prides itself on creating a culture that fosters camaraderie, embraces diversity, and exudes passion and provides stock options to all of its employees. The Company has been ranked amongst New York State's 50 best employers and Fortune.com's top 100 companies for women in the U.S. and certified a Great Place to Work by our employees five years in a row.

