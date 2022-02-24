Hold On to your Shamrock and Get Ready for Eli's Green River® Cheesecake...

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Chicago icons, Eli's Cheesecake and Green River Soda, have teamed up to create Eli's Green River® Cheesecake: A rich and creamy neon lime cheesecake, topped with lime gelee, baked on Eli's signature all butter shortbread cookie crust and, of course, made with real Green River flavoring.

Eli's Green River Cheesecake (PRNewswire)

The timeline goes like this:

Green River Soda was introduced in 1919, as Congress was passing the18th Amendment establishing Prohibition. That's when The Schoenhofen Brewery, residing in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, decided to fill their old beer bottles with the soon to be famous vivid green lime soda instead. Green River became a huge hit, trailing only Coca Cola in popularity. In 2021, historic Green River was acquired by Sprecher Brewery, Milwaukee's original craft brewery known for its award-winning root beer and craft soda.

In 1980, Eli Schulman declared Cheesecake to be the signature dessert at his restaurant, Eli's The Place for Steak, a Chicago legend for over 40 years. In his restaurant's kitchen, he dreamed up a new way of baking cheesecake. Known as "Chicago-Style," his creation is famous for its beautiful caramelization, rich and creamy texture, and all-butter shortbread cookie crust. Still a family-owned business, Chicago's favorite dessert is handmade and decorated at Eli's Cheesecake World, on Chicago's Northwest side.

After many years of serving Green River at Eli's Cheesecake's annual reception for Chicago's St Patrick's Day Queen and her court, the two Chicago icons joined forces, and in 2020, Eli's Green River Cheesecake was born! "St. Patrick's Day is a big deal in Chicago. The City dyes the river bright green, and Green River Cheesecake is another fun and festive way to celebrate," said Marc Schulman, Eli's president.

Eli's is also teaming up with Sprecher for the ultimate Green River giveaway (a Green River Cheesecake and Green River Soda). For details on how to enter, follow @ElisCheesecake and @SprecherBrewery on Instagram.

Eli's Green River Cheesecake (9", serves 14, $59.95 plus shipping) is available: Nationally at http://shop.elicheesecake.com (order by Tuesday, March 15th, 8:00 AM for St Patrick's Day delivery), for curbside pickup by ordering at https://order.ehungry.com/Elis-Cheesecake (6701 W. Forest Preserve Dr., Chicago), Mon-Fri, 9-4pm and Sat, 10am-4 pm, closed Sunday, at Eli's Cheesecake at O'Hare Airport (United Terminal 1, B concourse), at Dom's Kitchen & Market (2730 N Halsted St., Chicago) and by-the-slice at Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen (1141 S. Jefferson St., Chicago).

Green River Soda is available at Sprecher Brewery, 701 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale, Wisconsin. Order online at https://bit.ly/greenriver1919 and in stores including Woodman's Market, Jewel-Osco, Binny's, Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets, Tony's Fresh Market, Pete's Fresh Market, Meijer, Mariano's and more locations throughout the Midwest and select national markets.

