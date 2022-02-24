Former Head of Dentistry for Walmart U.S. named President at NYC dental start-up, dntl bar

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City's emerging DSO, dntl bar, is naming Dr. Roshan Parikh as the company's first ever President. Dr. Ro comes to dntl bar with deep expertise in dentistry & DSO management. This new leadership position will support the company's plans for expansion within New York City and beyond.

dntl bar's Union Square location (PRNewswire)

dntl bar has been re-imagining the way consumers experience dentistry with retail-centric locations & a patient-first approach. With 5 locations in New York City & expansive growth plans over the next several years, the addition of Dr. Ro will help dntl bar successfully scale & transform the way people experience dentistry.

"I started as an admirer of dntl bar, then experienced the patient journey first-hand and immediately knew that it was a differentiated model that patients around the country should be able to have. A high-end retail healthcare experience based around convenience is the holy grail for primary healthcare models today. Convenience, to me, means being open 7 days a week, having a group of providers that are in-network and emphasize quality outcomes, while using technology to make the patient journey seamless and simple. My entire career thus far has been centered around helping flip the value proposition to be patient-first and dntl bar checks every one of those boxes for me. We have an unbelievably talented group of leaders that I'm surrounded by at dntl bar and proud to be able to call teammates. I'm truly humbled by this opportunity and excited for what lies ahead."- Dr. Ro, President at dntl bar.

Dr. Ro is a proud graduate from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) – College of Dentistry. In addition to his DDS degree, he also obtained a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Loyola University with dual emphases in finance and marketing.

He later capitalized on the opportunity to utilize his knowledge when he purchased his first practice in the south suburbs of Chicago in 2008, where– despite a historically difficult period in the country's economy– he led the practice on an exponential growth path from three employees operating in 650 square feet of space, into a 35+ network of multi-specialty dental group practices with over 100 dentists and dental specialists.

Dr. Ro is perhaps most known for his latest role as Head of Dentistry for Walmart, U.S. Walmart Health is a set of revolutionary multi-modality healthcare centers that include primary medicine and dentistry. Dr. Ro's strategy and multiunit healthcare service experiences have been paramount to Walmart in helping align, re-align, and execute on the strategy and expansion of Walmart Health, now in 4 states across the country.

"We could not be more excited about having Dr. Ro join the team at dntl bar. With a shared vision and mission of building a platform based on the promise of a people-first philosophy, we will continue to reimagine the experience, deliver exceptional quality, and be a part of the value proposition shift he's championed throughout his career." Nedal Shami, MD CEO dntl bar

Dr. Roshan Parikh, President of dntl bar (PRNewswire)

