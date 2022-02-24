Experience.com Launches EX Platform that Helps Companies Create and Implement Intentional Culture to Acquire and Retain Top Talent

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience.com , a disruptive provider of experience solutions, introduces EX by Experience.com, an innovative open platform that helps organizations hire and retain elite talent by powering people to do their best work. EX by Experience.com helps companies create and implement an intentional culture that empowers employees to perform across every level of an organization for greater ROI.

EX by Experience.com empowers employees to perform across every level of an organization for greater ROI.

EX by Experience.com humanizes everyday excellence by collecting real-time data at each of the eight steps of an employee journey, from attraction and recruiting to exit. By doing so, EX by Experience.com:

Empowers employees to easily share and excel through real-time continuous feedback

Enables leadership to prioritize action by surfacing insights across specific touchpoints

Elevates culture and ROI by improving experiences, engagement, and retention

"With remote work the new norm, the Great Resignation, and intense competition, it is critical for organizations to effectively attract, engage and retain employees. For these reasons, the employee experience must be a focus for companies," said Dr. Jessica Kriegel, Chief People and Culture Officer, Experience.com. "EX by Experience.com allows companies to establish an intentional culture that results in long-term employee retention, higher levels of productivity, and improved quality of work."

Establishing an Employee Voice

EX by Experience.com gives employees a voice that is heard by HR management so correct action is taken to improve retention and development. The platform goes beyond traditional pulse/annual surveys to truly elevate employees, humanizing and personalizing automated communication, so no candidate or employee is left behind.

Real-time employee opinions are gathered via a best-in-class campaign blueprint that identifies the most critical touch points on the employee/employer journey. The open platform of EX by Experience.com allows for simple development of custom employee automated workflows that power companies to launch journey-based campaigns for current and prospective employees.

Prioritize Action for HR Leadership

HR managers can launch preset feedback campaigns at each step of an employee journey with EX by Experience.com. The platform seamlessly incorporates into human resources information system (HRIS) and its applicant tracking integrations deliver a unique level of personalization, empowering current and prospective employees to easily share real-time continuous feedback at the moments that matter.

Corporate management receives immediate feedback on onboarding, training, career development, and culture – all segmented by employee data. Real-time reporting and escalations send information to appropriate leaders to institute relevant initiatives. HR leadership can launch proactive initiatives based on employee experience insights to improve engagement, productivity, and satisfaction to decrease turnover and absenteeism.

About Experience.com

We believe that experience is everything. Amazing experiences create customers for life, and poor ones destroy brands and businesses. That's why Experience.com has built the most impactful Experience Management Platform available anywhere, with features to drive operational and behavioral change, in real-time, during the moments that matter. Experience.com delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation, and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance - making every experience matter more. Founded in 2015 as SocialSurvey, Experience.com is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by SavantGrowth, Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

For more information, visit www.experience.com or call 888.701.4512.

