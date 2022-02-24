CLStv Corp. Implementing Significant Programming and Senior Management Changes

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLStv Corp. (OTC:WTKN) is pleased to announce changes to the company's structure and organization. These changes have been in progress since 2020.

"The past eleven months have seen tremendous progress in the growth of our company," Darryl Sanders, CEO of CLStv Corp. said recently. "We've made significant additions to our executive staff as well as upgrades to the type and amount of content we provide. We believe these changes, both in leadership and programming, are among just two areas that differentiate us from our competitors."

Among the company's other accomplishments has been the development of the CLStv streaming platform which includes Roku, Apple iOS mobile, Amazon FireTV, Android mobile, Apple TV, Android TV as well as a Custom Designed Web Application.

"We look forward to keeping our audience updated as we launch original programming and additional streaming shows," Mr. Sanders continued. "We will also be making announcements in the next few weeks that detail the company's new leadership roles."

CLStv Corp. is a provider of innovative media programming and live-stream technology. The company's model focuses on transitioning away from the conventional 'linear TV' and introducing both premium curated content as well as enhanced viewer participation. Technology development includes state-of-the-art mobile apps that deliver an unparalleled user experience.

Disclaimer:

This press release may include forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of CLStv Corp. and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CLStv Corp.'s ability to implement its business strategy, and its ability to achieve or maintain profitability. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and CLStv Corp. undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information, or circumstances.

