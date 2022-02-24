Beltone Hearing Aids Will Support Hands-Free Calls with iPhone and iPad Starting February 25

New bi-directional capability allows Beltone Imagine hearing aid microphones to pick up the user's voice so they can enjoy conversations completely hands-free

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, today announced that Beltone Imagine hearing aids will support hands-free calls to iPhone and iPad starting February 25.

With a free software update to the hearing aid, Beltone Imagine users will now be able to make and answer phone or FaceTime calls simply by tapping a button, using them like any other earbuds to listen and talk with friends, family, or co-workers.

Current Beltone patients with Beltone Imagine hearing aids and compatible Apple devices can utilize the hands-free feature starting Feb. 25 by visiting their local Beltone office and updating the software. The recently announced new Beltone Imagine rechargeable BTE hearing aids, also available on Feb. 25, will already have the software needed for the hands-free feature.

This advance comes at a time when phone calls, video chats, and virtual meetings have surged as ways to stay connected. While Beltone hearing aids already support streaming audio of calls, music, and TV, this new bi-directional capability allows the hearing aid microphones to pick up the person's voice so they can enjoy conversations completely hands-free.

"We're excited Beltone patients can use their hearing aids as a hands-free device for making calls on their iPhone," says Mike Halloran, Beltone President. "Now taking phones calls will be more convenient and comfortable for them. They won't have to stop what they are doing…cooking, typing, walking, commuting…just to take a call. It's yet another way Beltone stays right beside our patients, giving them great features and services that allow them to live life to the fullest."

This feature is compatible with iPhone 11 or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and 4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and 2nd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation), running iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 or later.



Beltone Imagine is available exclusively at Beltone Hearing Centers nationwide. Every Beltone hearing aid automatically includes BelCare, a lifetime care and protection service available only with Beltone.



Beltone Imagine hearing aids are an authorized Made for iPhone accessory and have been certified to meet Apple performance standards.

About Beltone

Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Group. Beltone provides industry-leading products, services and support for its hearing care network that operates in more than 1,500 offices across the United States and Canada. Beltone remains the most trusted brand for quality products and care among its patients and adults aged 50 and older. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com .

About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners.

GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).



Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

© 2021 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and FaceTime are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

