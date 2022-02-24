Acclaim IQ Selected to Participate in Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards Program

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaim IQ, an InsurTech focused on insurance agent licensing compliance, is pleased to announce the company has joined Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program , an initiative led by Property and Casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage their solutions.

"We are excited to be showcased as an Insurtech Vanguard by Guidewire, an active member of the insurtech community and a leader in the digital transformation of the insurance industry," according to W. Brian Harrigan, Chairman and CEO of Acclaim IQ.

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while also connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.

"Companies like Acclaim IQ exemplify what make the Insurtech Vanguards program so valuable," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist at Guidewire . "Acclaim IQ's agent licensing compliance software is precisely the type of solution that our community of insurers is currently looking to implement and better meet their internal and regulatory agent appointment compliance requirements. ACCLAIM digitally enables a process that has historically been highly manual and labor intensive. Through Acclaim IQ's participation in the program, we can now provide extra value to our customers by further educating them about how the licensing compliance process for their agents can be automated, consolidated and highly efficient."

ACCLAIM empowers insurance companies, agencies, MGA, and TPA compliance professionals who have the need to track agent appointments, license status, continuing education, E&O status and tax information in a single data base, automating the process of agent onboarding and tracking all facets of the agent and adjuster licensing compliance process.

About Acclaim IQ

Acclaim IQ (www.acclaimiq.com) is the value leader for insurance agent licensing compliance. As a spinoff of InsurIQ (www.insuriq.com), Acclaim IQ enjoys the benefit of a unique pedigree in the insurtech segment. While the focus for many insurtech has been on distribution and claims processing Acclaim IQ focuses on supporting insurance industry compliance professionals as its singular focus. The company is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. To learn more about Acclaim IQ please visit www.acclaimiq.com or reach us at 203-446-8123.

