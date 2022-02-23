TELEO CAPITAL PORTFOLIO COMPANY, UMT360, ACQUIRES WESTERN PRINCIPLES

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO") announced the acquisition of Western Principles Consulting, Inc. ("Western Principles" or the "Business"), a leading Canadian-based Project Portfolio Management ("PPM") consulting firm. The Business will be merged with UMT360, an existing TELEO portfolio company.

Founded in 2005 with headquarters in Vancouver, BC, Western Principles has successfully conducted PPM implementations across Canada, including Microsoft's PPM systems and UMT360's software suite, in the private and public sectors.

"Having worked with Western Principles as a strategic partner in Canada for many years, this acquisition is the next logical step and will allow us to directly serve a premier market," said Catalin Olteanu, CEO of UMT360.

This acquisition follows UMT360's recent acquisition of FIOS Insight, a leading Enterprise Architecture ("EA") software tool that enables companies to simplify their strategy, IT planning, and PPM. The integration of FIOS Insight's flagship product, Insight-EA, strengthened UMT360's Strategic Portfolio Management product, creating an end-to-end enterprise project solution.

"UMT360 is fast becoming the Strategic Portfolio Management vehicle of choice for Fortune 100 companies. The acquisitions of FIOS Insight and Western Principles align with UMT360's strategy to provide a comprehensive solution designed to drive business agility for more enterprises," stated TELEO Capital.

About UMT360: UMT360 is a leader in Strategic Portfolio Management software, services, and solutions. Its cloud-based software suite supports strategy-to-execution processes for digital transformation. Solutions span strategic portfolio analysis, enterprise portfolio management, and multi-modal project execution support (waterfall, Agile, etc.), among others. UMT360 is based in Bellevue, WA.

About TELEO Capital: TELEO Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources, and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. TELEO brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and implementing buy and build strategies for its portfolio companies. TELEO targets opportunities in the technology & software, healthcare IT, business services, and industrial sectors. The firm is headquartered in Boise, ID with an additional office in Los Angeles, CA.

