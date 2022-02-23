Soon, a Fully Automated Wealthtech Startup is Backed by Y Combinator

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon, a consumer fintech startup announced today that it has received a $500K investment from Y Combinator, the world's leading startup accelerator, and is currently participating in the Winter 2022 Batch. This is another sign of validation for Soon and accelerates Soon's mission to help people from all financial backgrounds to grow their wealth and accomplish life goals faster.

Soon is backed by Y Combinator in the Winter 2022 batch. (PRNewswire)

Soon is a sweep account that puts your hard-earned money to work. Soon accomplishes this by investing a portion of each deposit and then uses investment gains when you spend with Soon. Consumers get an automated wealth engine with no need to time the market and no investing experience required.



"We're honored to be backed by Y Combinator in the Winter 2022 cohort. Y Combinator has helped Soon prepare to launch and grow more quickly, providing the framework, environment and mentoring to put our company in the best position to succeed," said CEO Chris Lovato. "With this partnership and the funding we have received, we'll be able to accelerate our goal to get Soon in the hands of our customers."



YC believes in Soon's founders and is committed to utilizing their resources to help Soon build a successful business. Soon is representing the Silicon Slopes community as one of only 15 companies from Utah to ever be accepted into YC. More people are becoming aware of Soon's innovative approach to personal finance and investing. Watch for Soon on YC Demo Day later this year and visit Soon.app to get on the early access waitlist.

About Soon

Soon is a sweep account designed for people from all financial backgrounds. Soon fully automates investing to help consumers build their wealth without the added stress of timing the market. Soon is headquartered in Silicon Slopes, Utah. For more information contact press@soon.app or visit https://Soon.app .

Media Contact:

Aaron Bylund

aaron@soon.app

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soon