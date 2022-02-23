Providence Homes Celebrates 30 Years as Jacksonville's Hometown Builder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1992, Providence Homes, now Jacksonville's leader in energy-efficient construction, sold one home for $69,000 in its founding year.

Providence Homes is celebrating its milestone 30-year anniversary as one of Northeast Florida’s premier home builders with myriad industry awards and nearly 4,000 homes built in the Jacksonville area. (PRNewswire)

Three decades later, Providence Homes is celebrating a milestone anniversary as one of Northeast Florida's premier home builders with myriad industry awards and nearly 4,000 homes built in the Jacksonville area.

"When Bill Cellar first became a builder, he did so with a personal pledge to make a difference in the industry," said President and COO Sean Junker. "He created Providence Homes with a commitment to building beautifully designed homes at affordable prices, and to building every home with the same attention to detail and reliability he would with his own home."

That commitment paid off with numerous industry recognitions regionally, state-wide and nationally, including:

12-time Energy Star Market Leader Award winner (2010 - 2021)

5-time Energy Star Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award (2017 - 2021)

RESNET® Energy Smart Homebuilder since 2010

2021 National Association of Home Builders – Best in American Living Award

2021 Florida Home Builder Association - Pinnacle Builder Award

2019 Southeast Building Conference Aurora Award for Design & Energy Efficiency

2014 St. Johns County Builder Association - Builder of the Year

2013 & 2014 St. Johns County Builder Association Showcase Home

More than 150 Parade of Homes Design/Excellence Awards Northeast Florida Builders Association

Built six homes for Hope International "Homes for Hope"

Built seven homes for Habitat for Humanity

Built 2006 & 2017 Homes from the Heart - Northeast Florida Builders Association Builders Care

"To be where we are after 30 years is a testament to the dedication of the team here that never lost sight of the importance of building quality homes," said Junker. "It's an honor that so many families have trusted us to build their homes and be a part of their lives."

In celebration of 30 years, Providence Homes is building homes for 131 families in El Salvador in partnership with New Story Charity and as part of the Homes for Hope project they are donating more than $150k to Hope International for micro-loans in developing nations.

"On behalf of our entire team," Junker said, "we would like to say thank you to all of our employees, trade partners, customers and Realtors for all they have done in helping us achieve this amazing milestone. We look forward to many more years of working together and remain committed to the community we love and call home."

About Providence Homes | providencehomesinc.com

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Providence Homes is committed to providing the highest standards of residential construction in northeast Florida. As one of Jacksonville's only 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builders, Providence Homes pledges to make a difference in the industry by building every home with the same detail and commitment to excellence as they would with their own. Since becoming an ENERGY STAR® partner, Providence Homes has built more than 1,800 ENERGY STAR® homes helping Jacksonville families save more than $7 million in energy bills.

