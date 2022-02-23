Industry Experts Deliver Critical Best Practices for Decision Makers and Practitioners in 'AI Best Practices for Business Decision Makers and Practitioners'

New Business Guide Explores Importance of Understanding Key Benefits, Risks Associated with Implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Industry Experts Deliver Critical Best Practices for Decision Makers and Practitioners in 'AI Best Practices for Business Decision Makers and Practitioners'

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global information technology (IT) industry, today announced the publication of "AI Best Practices for Business Decision Makers and Practitioners." The guide, which was developed by the CompTIA Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council, provides industry insights on pain points and best practices associated with leveraging artificial intelligence solutions within a business or organization.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA) (PRNewswire)

As companies explore adding AI into business processes, this resource provides insights to help with decision making.

The new guide is organized into best practices for two types of professionals who are frequently involved in the adoption and integration of AI technologies: decision makers and practitioners. Decision makers include executives and business unit leaders who are concerned with big-picture organizational goals. They want to know how AI can improve efficiencies and create a health return on investment. Practitioners are on the front lines implementing AI solutions to ensure organizational goals are met. These professionals are the data scientists, data analysts, data engineers and machine learning architects.

"AI functionality is being integrated into almost any mission-critical application," said Rama Akkiraju, Chair of the AI Advisory Council, IBM Fellow and CTO AIOps at IBM. "Business leaders and practitioners need to know not only how to leverage AI, but also where and when it makes the most sense. We developed this guide to walk both parties through the process to help them successfully leverage AI technology in their organizations."

As new AI technologies and applications are researched and developed, pain points may dissolve while best practices continue to evolve. This guide reflects the current understanding and landscape of available AI approaches and should be interpreted within that context.

The members of CompTIA's AI Advisory Council work together to develop innovative strategies and resources that help companies explore, create, deliver and support AI business opportunities across all industries and market segments.

"Our Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council is a group of thought leaders and innovators committed to accelerating the adoption of AI and machine learning technologies," said Deborah Schildkraut, vice president, member engagement at CompTIA. "We are thrilled that our councils can produce helpful resources like this, providing value to our members and the industry. As more companies explore the viability of adding artificial intelligence into their business processes, this new resource provides practical insights to help in the decision-making process."

To download a copy of the guide visit https://comptiacdn.azureedge.net/webcontent/docs/default-source/research-reports/comptia-ai-best-practices-guide-2021_final.pdf?sfvrsn=ac1114c8_0.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

Media Contact

Roger Hughlett

CompTIA

rhughlett@comptia.org

+1-202-503-3644

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA