FNF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months (full year) ended December 31, 2021.  FNF acquired F&G on June 1, 2020 and financial results for full year 2020 include F&G results for the partial year period subsequent to the acquisition.

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of $533 million, or $1.87 per diluted share (per share), compared to $801 million, or $2.73 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Full year net earnings available to common shareholders of $2.4 billion, or $8.44 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $4.99 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.  Net earnings available to common shareholders include mark-to-market effects, non-recurring items and discontinued operations; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the fourth quarter of $616 million, or $2.16 per share, compared to $588 million, or $2.01 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Full year adjusted net earnings of $2.3 billion, or $7.90 per share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $5.34 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.  

Company Highlights

  • Strong profitability: Adjusted net earnings increased 5% over fourth quarter 2020 and 49% over full year 2020, driven by Title's record top line performance and industry leading margins, F&G's record sales boosting asset growth, and strong execution across the team
  • Robust continued demand across mortgage market: Total revenue of $4.8 billion and $15.6 billion for the quarter and full year, respectively. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $4.6 billion for the fourth quarter, a 43% increase over fourth quarter 2020, and a record $15.3 billion for the full year, a 49% increase over full year 2020 primarily driven by strong Title segment performance
  • Strong growth for F&G continues : F&G total sales of $2.2 billion for the fourth quarter, a 50% increase over fourth quarter 2020, and a record $9.6 billion for the full year, a 98% increase over full year 2020 from expansion into new channels
  • Significant deployable capital: FNF has repurchased 2.1 million shares for a total $104 million, at an average price of $50.70 per share, in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2021, FNF has repurchased 10.2 million shares for a total $461 million, at an average price of $45.22 per share, and paid common dividends at $1.56 per share for a total $446 million reflecting 16% growth over full year 2020. FNF ended the year with $1.5 billion in cash and short-term liquid investments at the holding company
  • Ratings momentum: FNF ratings were placed on Rating Watch Positive by Fitch Ratings and F&G ratings were placed on Review for Upgrade by Moody's Investors Service in the fourth quarter
  • Executive management transition : In January, announced Mike Nolan appointed Chief Executive Officer and Randy Quirk appointed Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2022
William P. Foley, II, commented, "We have continued to deliver outstanding results as we increased revenues 27% to $4.8 billion in the fourth quarter, while our full year 2021 revenues grew 45% to a record $15.6 billion.  Our Title business continued to perform at record levels despite the decline in refinance volumes and F&G's expansion into new institutional channels positions us well for continued strong asset growth.  Importantly, our results validate our vision of putting these two dynamic businesses together as we build a company that has a resilient financial model designed to deliver earnings through varying market cycles."
Mr. Foley concluded, "Our disciplined strategy is focused on returning capital to shareholders, while making strategic investments in our businesses to drive profitable growth and attractive returns for all of our stakeholders.  Our holding company cash balance held steady at $1.5 billion, generated from a record level of net cash from operations in recent quarters.  During the fourth quarter, we deployed $231 million through our quarterly dividend and share repurchase program.  Over the last year, we have paid $446 million in common dividends and repurchased $461 million of shares as we returned over $900 million of capital to our shareholders."

Summary Financial Results








Quarterly

Year to Date

(in millions, except per share data)

4Q21


4Q20

2021


2020

Total revenue

$     4,797


$   3,770

$    15,643


$    10,778

F&G total sales1

$     2,195


$   1,459

$      9,592


$      4,837

Total assets

$   60,690


$ 50,455

$    60,690


$    50,455

Adjusted pre-tax title margin

22.4 %


22.7 %

21.7 %


19.6 %

Net earnings available to common shareholders

$        533


$      801

$      2,422


$      1,427

Net earnings available to common shareholders per share

$       1.87


$     2.73

$        8.44


$        4.99

Adjusted Net Earnings1

$        616


$      588

$      2,268


$      1,526

Adjusted Net Earnings per share1

$       2.16


$     2.01

$        7.90


$        5.34

Weighted average common diluted shares

285


293

287


286

Total common shares outstanding

284


291

284


291

1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Consolidated Financial Results

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $533 million, or $1.87 per share, compared to $801 million, or $2.73 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Net earnings available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $65 million net unfavorable mark-to-market effects and $18 million other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings.

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the full year of 2021 of $2.4 billion, or $8.44 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $4.99 per share, for the full year 2020. Net earnings available to common shareholders of 2021 includes $224 million one-time favorable adjustment from F&G's actuarial system conversion and $6 million net favorable mark-to-market effects, partially offset by $84 million other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings.

Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $616 million, or $2.16 per share, compared to $588 million, or $2.01 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the prior year quarter was driven by Title's record revenue and strong pre-tax title margin, as well as F&G's sales boosting asset growth.

Adjusted net earnings for the full year 2021 of $2.3 billion, or $7.90 per share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $5.34 per share, for the full year 2020. The increase from the prior year was driven by Title's top line performance and industry leading margins, F&G's record sales boosting asset growth, and strong execution across the team.

Segment Financial Results

Title

This segment consists of the operations of the Company's title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide core title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, and home warranty products. This segment also includes the Company's transaction services business, which includes other title-related services used in the production and management of mortgage loans.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered record adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $717 million and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.4% in the fourth quarter.  Momentum in our residential purchase and commercial revenue more than offset the ongoing and expected contraction in refinance volumes, which hold a significantly lower fee per file. Looking ahead to 2022, we are well-positioned for success with scale advantage as the nationwide market leader, technology driven innovation, growth and efficiency, and our disciplined operating strategy."  
  • Total revenue of $3.1 billion, versus $3.0 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $3.2 billion, a 16% increase over $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Purchase orders opened increased 2% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 4% on a daily basis over fourth quarter of 2020
  • Refinance orders opened decreased 44% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 39% on a daily basis from fourth quarter of 2020
  • Commercial orders opened increased 13% and commercial orders closed increased 17% over fourth quarter of 2020
  • Total fee per file of $3,023 for the fourth quarter, a 43% increase over fourth quarter of 2020

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Industry-leading pre-tax title margin of 18.5% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 22.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 29.4% and 22.7%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations in Title for the fourth quarter of $567 million, compared to $896 million for the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the fourth quarter of $717 million compared to $624 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the prior year quarter was driven by record revenue and strong pre-tax title margin

Full year 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses , of $11.9 billion for the full year, a 29% increase over $9.2 billion for the full year 2020
  • Industry-leading pre-tax title margin of 18.6% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 21.7% for the full year, compared to 20.0% and 19.6%, respectively, for the full year 2020; primarily driven by the Company's market leading position combined with noteworthy execution
  • Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations in Title for the full year of $2.1 billion compared to $1.9 billion for the full year 2020
  • Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the full year of $2.6 billion compared to $1.8 billion for the full year 2020. The increase from the prior year was driven by both record revenue and pre-tax title margin

F&G

This segment consists of operations of FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary F&G, a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and funding agreement and pension risk transfer institutional clients.
Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of F&G, commented, "The benefits from our diversified growth strategy generated fourth quarter sales of $2.2 billion and full year sales of $9.6 billion, nearly double the prior year.  We ended the year with assets under management of $36.5 billion and are well ahead of our goal of doubling assets under management over five years, as outlined at the time of our acquisition by FNF.  Looking ahead to 2022, we are well-positioned for sustainable growth in sales and assets under management while consistently managing spread."

Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Total sales of $2.2 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 50% over the fourth quarter 2020, reflecting successful execution of F&G's diversified growth strategy with a disciplined approach to pricing
  • Retail sales of $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 5% over the fourth quarter 2020, driven by steady growth in the independent agent, bank and broker dealer channels
  • Institutional sales of $811 million includes $776 million of pension risk transfer transactions and funding agreement issuance of $35 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $100 million funding agreement issuance for the fourth quarter 2020; reflects entrance into new markets
  • Average assets under management (AAUM) of $35.7 billion for the fourth quarter, up 9% from $32.7 billion in the sequential quarter and 28% from $27.9 billion in the fourth quarter 2020, driven by net new business asset flows.
  • Net earnings for F&G for the fourth quarter of $121 million compared to $137 million for the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted net earnings for F&G for the fourth quarter of $90 million compared to $128 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 which included $68 million of net favorable notable items. Adjusted net earnings excluding notable items were $87 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $27 million compared to $60 million in the prior year quarter, driven by growth in assets under management

Full Year 2021

  • Total sales record of $9.6 billion for the full year, an increase of 98% over the full year 2020, reflecting execution of the Company's diversified growth strategy with a disciplined approach to pricing
  • Retail sales record of $6.1 billion for the full year, an increase of 43% over the full year 2020, driven by ongoing growth in independent agent distribution and continued expansion in bank and broker dealer channels
  • Institutional sales of $3.5 billion for the full year, including funding agreement issuances of $2.3 billion and pension risk transfer transactions of nearly $1.2 billion; reflects entrance into new markets
  • Average assets under management (AAUM) of $31.9 billion for the full year. Ending assets under management (AUM) of $36.5 billion at December 31, 2021
  • Net earnings for F&G for the full year of $865 million
  • Adjusted net earnings for F&G for the full year of $361 million primarily driven by strong growth in assets under management

Conference Call

We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 FNF results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.  The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2022, through March 3, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13726447. An expanded quarterly financial supplement providing F&G segment results is available on the FNF Investor Relations website.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.  FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.  More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include, adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax title earnings, adjusted pre-tax title earnings as a percentage of adjusted title revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings), net investment spread, assets under management (AUM), average assets under management (AAUM) and sales. 
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods.  Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such non-GAAP measures in the same manner as we do.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.  By disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures, FNF believes it offers investors a greater understanding of, and an enhanced level of transparency into, the means by which the Company's management operates the Company.
Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings, net earnings attributable to common shareholders, net earnings per share, or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or liquidity. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the F&G transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business, political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
FNF-E

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)




Consolidated


Title


F&G


Corporate and
Other

Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021





Direct title premiums


$        1,025


$        1,025


$             —


$                  —

Agency title premiums


1,350


1,350



Escrow, title related and other fees


1,672


795


838


39

Total title and escrow


4,047


3,170


838


39










Interest and investment income


537


26


511


Recognized gains and losses, net


213


(135)


345


3

Total revenue


4,797


3,061


1,694


42










Personnel costs


932


874


36


22

Agent commissions


1,034


1,034



Other operating expenses


497


444


29


24

Benefits & other policy reserve changes


1,404



1,404


Depreciation and amortization


105


35


65


5

Provision for title claim losses


107


107



Interest expense


31



8


23

Total expenses


4,110


2,494


1,542


74










Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations


$            687


$            567


$           152


$                 (32)










  Income tax expense (benefit)


158


122


31


5

  Earnings (loss) from equity investments


10


10



  Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax





  Non-controlling interests


6


6












Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$            533


$            449


$           121


$                 (37)










EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic


$           1.89







EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic








EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic


$           1.89
















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$           1.87







EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted








EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$           1.87
















Weighted average shares - basic


282







Weighted average shares - diluted


285







FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)




Consolidated


Title


F&G


Corporate and Other

Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021





Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$                533


$                449


$           121


$                 (37)










  Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax














Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders


$                533


$                449


$           121


$                 (37)










Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations


$                687


$                567


$           152


$                 (32)










 Non-GAAP Adjustments









  Recognized (gains) and losses, net


56


135


(76)


(3)

  Indexed product related derivatives


32



32


  Purchase price amortization


25


15


6


4










Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)


$                800


$                717


$           114


$                 (31)










Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments


$                113


$                150


$            (38)


$                    1

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments


(30)


(36)


7


(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments


$                  83


$                114


$            (31)


$                  —










Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders


$                616


$                563


$             90


$                 (37)










Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted


2.16







FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)




Consolidated


Title


F&G


Corporate and
Other

Three Months Ended





December 31, 2020





Direct title premiums


$            845


$            845


$             —


$                  —

Agency title premiums


1,102


1,102



Escrow, title related and other fees


891


775


58


58

Total title and escrow


2,838


2,722


58


58










Interest and investment income


359


31


327


1

Recognized gains and losses, net


573


290


282


1

Total revenue


3,770


3,043


667


60










Personnel costs


863


786


33


44

Agent commissions


842


842



Other operating expenses


453


396


30


27

Benefits & other policy reserve changes


460



460


Depreciation and amortization


107


36


64


7

Provision for title claim losses


87


87



Interest expense


28



8


20

Total expenses


2,840


2,147


595


98










Pre-tax earnings (loss)


$            930


$            896


$             72


$                 (38)










  Income tax expense (benefit)


128


192


(67)


3

  Earnings from equity investments


6


6



  Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(2)



(2)


  Non-controlling interests


5


5












Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$            801


$            705


$           137


$                 (41)










EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic


$           2.75







EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic


$         (0.01)







EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic


$           2.74
















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$           2.74







EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$         (0.01)







EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$           2.73
















Weighted average shares - basic


292







Weighted average shares - diluted


293







FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)




Consolidated


Title


F&G


Corporate and Other

Three Months Ended





December 31, 2020





Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$                801


$                705


$                137


$                 (41)










  Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


$                   (2)


$                  —


$                   (2)


$                   —










Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations, attributable to
common shareholders


$                803


$                705


$                139


$                 (41)










Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations


930


896


72


(38)










Non-GAAP Adjustments









  Recognized (gains) and losses, net


(367)


(290)


(76)


(1)

  Indexed product related derivatives


54



54


  Purchase price amortization


29


18


7


4

  Transaction costs


5



4


1










Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)


$                651


$                624


$                  61


$                 (34)










Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments


$              (279)


$              (272)


$                (11)


$                    4

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments


64


65



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments


$              (215)


$              (207)


$                (11)


$                    3










Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders


$                588


$                498


$                128


$                 (38)










Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$               2.01







FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)













Consolidated


Title


F&G


Corporate and
Other

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2021





Direct title premiums


$        3,571


$         3,571


$          —


$               —

Agency title premiums


4,982


4,982



Escrow, title related and other fees


4,795


3,228


1,395


172

Total title and escrow


13,348


11,781


1,395


172










Interest and investment income


1,961


109


1,852


Recognized gains and losses, net


334


(393)


715


12

Total revenue


15,643


11,497


3,962


184










Personnel costs


3,528


3,292


129


107

Agent commissions


3,821


3,821



Other operating expenses


1,929


1,725


105


99

Benefits & other policy reserve changes


2,138



2,138


Depreciation and amortization


645


138


484


23

Provision for title claim losses


385


385



Interest expense


114



29


85

Total expenses


12,560


9,361


2,885


314










Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations


$        3,083


$         2,136


$    1,077


$           (130)










  Income tax expense (benefit)


713


511


220


(18)

  Earnings (loss) from equity investments


64


58



6

  Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax


8



8


  Non-controlling interests


20


19



1










Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$        2,422


$         1,664


$       865


$           (107)










EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic


$          8.47







EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic


0.03







EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic


$          8.50
















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$          8.41







EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted


0.03







EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$          8.44
















Weighted average shares - basic


285







Weighted average shares - diluted


287







FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)













Consolidated


Title


F&G


Corporate and
Other

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2021





Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$             2,422


$             1,664


$           865


$               (107)










Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax


8



8











Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders


$             2,414


$             1,664


$           857


$               (107)










Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations


$             3,083


$             2,136


$        1,077


$               (130)










Non-GAAP Adjustments









  Recognized (gains) and losses, net


62


393


(319)


(12)

  Indexed product related derivatives


(52)



(52)


  Purchase price amortization


99


57


26


16

  Transaction costs


13



5


8

  Other non-recurring items(1)


(284)



(284)











Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)


$              2,921


$             2,586


$           453


$               (118)










Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments


$                (162)


$                450


$          (624)


$                  12

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments


17


(108)


128


(3)

  Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments


(1)




(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments


$                (146)


$                342


$         (496)


$                    8










Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders


$              2,268


$             2,006


$           361


$                 (99)










Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$                7.90








(1) See  Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)








F&G



Twelve Months Ended


Consolidated


Title



Corporate and
Other

December 31, 2020





Direct title premiums


$        2,699


$        2,699


$                  —


$                  —

Agency title premiums


3,599


3,599



Escrow, title related and other fees 


3,092


2,782


138


172

Total title and escrow


9,390


9,080


138


172










Interest and investment income


900


151


743


6

Recognized gains and losses, net


488


143


352


(7)

Total revenue


10,778


9,374


1,233


171










Personnel costs


2,951


2,778


65


108

Agent commissions


2,749


2,749



Other operating expenses


1,759


1,536


75


148

Benefits & other policy reserve changes


866



866


Depreciation and amortization


296


149


123


24

Provision for title claim losses


283


283



Interest expense


90


1


18


71

Total expenses


8,994


7,496


1,147


351










Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations


$        1,784


$        1,878


$                  86


$               (180)










  Income tax expense (benefit)


322


432


(75)


(35)

  Earnings from equity investments


15


14



1

  Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(25)



(25)


  Non-controlling interests


25


25












Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$        1,427


$        1,435


$                136


$               (144)










EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic


$          5.11







EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic


$         (0.09)







EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic


$          5.02







EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$          5.08







EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$         (0.09)







EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$          4.99
















Weighted average shares - basic


284







Weighted average shares - diluted


286







FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION
(millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)




Consolidated


Title


F&G


Corporate and
Other

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2020





Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$             1,427


$             1,435


$           136


$               (144)










Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


(25)



(25)











Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders


$             1,452


$             1,435


$           161


$               (144)










Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations


1,784


1,878


86


(180)










Non-GAAP Adjustments









  Recognized (gains) and losses, net


(181)


(143)


(45)


7

  Indexed product related derivatives


111



111


  Debt issuance costs


5




5

  Purchase price amortization


106


73


16


17

  Transaction costs


68



21


47

  Other adjustments


1


1












Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)


$             1,894


$             1,809


$           189


$               (104)










Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments


$                110


$                 (69)


$           103


$                  76

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments


(29)


18


(29)


(18)

  Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments


(7)


(6)



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments


$                  74


$                 (57)


$             74


$                  57










Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$             1,526


$             1,378


$           235


$                 (87)










Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted


$               5.34







FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In millions)




December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash and investment portfolio



$         47,135



$         37,766

Goodwill



4,539



4,495

Title plant



400



404

Total assets



60,690



50,455

Notes payable



3,096



2,662

Reserve for title claim losses



1,883



1,623

Secured trust deposits



934



711

Non-controlling interests



43



41

Total equity and non-controlling interests



9,457



8,392

Total equity attributable to common shareholders



9,414



8,351

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.

Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(Dollars in millions)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020



December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Pre-tax earnings

$                   567

$                    896



$               2,136

$               1,878

Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes







  Recognized (gains) and losses, net

135

(290)



393

(143)

  Purchase price amortization

15

18



57

73

  Other adjustments



1

Total non-GAAP adjustments

150

(272)



450

(69)

Adjusted pre-tax earnings

$                   717

$                    624



$               2,586

$               1,809

Adjusted pre-tax margin

22.4 %

22.7 %



21.7 %

19.6 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)




Q4 2021


Q3 2021


Q2 2021


Q1 2021


Q4 2020


Q3 2020


Q2 2020


Q1 2020

Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data)

Total opened orders*


536


688


695


770


728


847


693


682

Total opened orders per day*


8.5


10.8


10.9


12.6


11.6


13.2


10.8


11.0

Purchase % of opened orders


53 %


50 %


53 %


42 %


38 %


40 %


37 %


41 %

Refinance % of opened orders


47 %


50 %


47 %


58 %


62 %


60 %


63 %


59 %

Total closed orders*


477


527


568


597


617


571


487


377

Total closed orders per day*


7.6


8.2


8.9


9.8


9.8


8.9


7.6


6.1

Purchase % of closed orders


51 %


50 %


47 %


34 %


38 %


42 %


35 %


46 %

Refinance % of closed orders


49 %


50 %


53 %


66 %


62 %


58 %


65 %


54 %


















Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's)

Total commercial revenue


$      546


$      366


$      347


$      257


$      322


$      216


$      184


$      245

Total commercial opened orders


64.5


66.8


69.4


62.2


57.0


58.1


43.9


56.3

Total commercial closed orders


46.1


40.1


42.3


34.8


39.5


30.6


25.7


31.0


















National commercial revenue


$      313


$      183


$      176


$      127


$      177


$      113


$        96


$      132

National commercial opened orders


26.0


27.7


27.4


23.4


21.4


21.7


15.2


21.5

National commercial closed orders


18.1


14.8


14.9


11.2


13.4


9.8


8.8


10.7


















Total Fee Per File

Fee per file


$   3,023


$    2,581


$    2,444


$    1,944


$   2,116


$    2,063


$    1,889


$    2,224

Residential fee per file


$   2,158


$    2,097


$    2,030


$    1,644


$   1,661


$    1,803


$    1,614


$    1,744

Total commercial fee per file


$ 11,800


$    9,100


$    8,200


$    7,400


$   8,200


$    7,100


$    7,200


$    7,900

National commercial fee per file


$ 17,300


$  12,400


$  11,800


$  11,300


$ 13,200


$  11,500


$  10,900


$  12,300


















Total Staffing

Total field operations employees


13,600


13,700


13,500


13,200


12,800


12,300


10,900


12,500


















Actual title claims paid ($ millions)


$       62


$        55


$        56


$        46


$       54


$        50


$        51


$        48

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
 MONTHLY TITLE ORDER STATISTICS





Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed *

Month


 / (% Purchase)


 / (% Purchase)

October 2021



196,000

53%



165,000

50%

November 2021



182,000

53%



153,000

50%

December 2021



158,000

51%



159,000

54%








Fourth Quarter 2021



536,000

53%



477,000

51%






Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed *

Month


 / (% Purchase)



 / (% Purchase)

October 2020



259,000

40%



210,000

39%

November 2020



227,000

38%



190,000

37%

December 2020



242,000

34%



217,000

38%








Fourth Quarter 2020



728,000

38%



617,000

38%


* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

The table below reconciles the reported after-tax net earnings from continuing operations to adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders.

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



December 31,
2021

(Dollars in millions)







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$                 121


$                 137



$                 865

Less: Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(2)



8

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$                 121


$                 139



$                 857

Non-GAAP adjustments(1,2):







  Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(76)


(76)



(319)

  Indexed product related derivatives

32


54



(52)

  Purchase price amortization

6


7



26

  Transaction costs


4



5

  Other non-recurring items(3)




(284)

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

7




128

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders(1)

$                   90


$                 128



$                 361

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations include $3 million and $64 million of net favorable items in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 respectively and $68 million net favorable items in the three months ended December 31, 2020.
The table below provides summary financial highlights. 

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in millions)

December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020



December 31,
2021

Average assets under management (AAUM)(1)

$          35,699


$          27,864



$          31,938

Net investment spread - FIA(1)

3.59 %


3.02 %



3.33 %

Net investment spread - All products(1)

2.89 %


2.55 %



2.81 %

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$               121


$               139



$               857

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders(1)

$                 90


$               128



$               361

The table below provides a summary of sales highlights, which are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data.

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(In millions)


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Total sales(1)


$                          2,195


$                          1,459



$                          9,592


$                          4,837

Fixed indexed annuity (FIA) sales(1)


$                          1,055


$                             947



$                          4,310


$                          3,459

Total annuity sales(1)


$                          1,356


$                          1,309



$                          6,048


$                          4,235

Institutional sales(1)(4)


$                             811


$                             100



$                          3,457


$                             200

Footnotes:

  1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.
  2. Amounts are net of offsets related to value of business acquired (VOBA), deferred acquisition cost (DAC), deferred sale inducement (DSI) amortization, and unearned revenue (UREV) amortization, as applicable.
  3. Reflects adjustments to benefits and other changes in policy reserves and depreciation and amortization resulting from the implementation of a new actuarial valuation system.
  4. Institutional sales include funding agreements (FABN/FHLB) and pension risk transfer.

DEFINITIONS  

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by the Company.

Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders (Adjusted Net Earnings)

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted net earnings is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to eliminate:
    1. Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; the impact of market volatility on the alternative asset portfolio that differ from management's expectation of returns over the life of these assets; and the effect of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative;
    2. Indexed product related derivatives: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost;
    3. Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset (VODA)) recognized as a result of acquisition activities;
    4. Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items; and
    5. Other "non-recurring", "infrequent" or "unusual items": Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring", "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these expenses are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years.
Adjustments to adjusted net earnings are net of the corresponding impact on amortization of intangibles, as appropriate. The income tax impact related to these adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.

Net Investment Spread

Net investment spread is the excess of net investment income, adjusted for market volatility on the alternative asset investment portfolio, earned over the sum of interest credited to policyholders and the cost of hedging our risk on indexed product policies.  Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the performance of the Company's invested assets against the level of investment return provided to policyholders, inclusive of hedging costs.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

AUM is calculated as the sum of:
    1. total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding derivatives;
    2. related party loans and investments;
    3. accrued investment income;
    4. the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments, and
    5. cash and cash equivalents excluding derivative collateral at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.
Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.
Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Sales

Annuity, IUL and funding agreement sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP.  Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e. contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

