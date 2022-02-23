Engagedly Inc. Announces Investment Led By Aquiline Credit Opportunities Funding will enable Engagedly to scale its people & strategy management platform and accelerate global growth

ST. LOUIS and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly Inc. ("Engagedly"), a global SaaS based provider of performance management, employee development and engagement solutions, today announced an investment from Aquiline Credit Opportunities. The funding will enable Engagedly, an Inc 5000 company, to expand its product offerings and fuel growth globally. Financial details were not disclosed.

The pandemic accelerated a shift by organizations globally to digitize their performance management process which has led to an increase in demand for performance management solutions. Engagedly, with its future-forward solution, has helped over 400 mid-market enterprise organizations digitize their remote workforce with progressive performance management while providing their employees with agile learning to drive higher employee engagement. Over the years, the company has successfully leveraged its award-winning engagement, recognition and employee rewards platforms across multiple industry verticals. Organizations that use Engagedly have also realized substantial improvements in retention and better alignment between their business strategies and organizational objectives.

Brands across a range of industries, from leaders in health clubs and resorts such as Lifetime Fitness, global automotive manufactures like Yamaha, and business management technology platforms such as Coupa, all use Engagedly's platform to maximize their talent management processes and performance. Engagedly recently won a record six Brandon Hall awards including winning Gold in Best Performance Management Solution for second year in a row.

Sri Chellappa, President of Engagedly said, "In the new world of work, the organizations that will succeed in the future are the ones that connect their people processes with business strategies that give their people a sense of purpose, alignment and growth. Engagedly is excited to partner with Aquiline to expand on our E3 solution framework of Engage, Enable and Execute to build better workplaces."

Timothy Gravely of Aquiline Credit Opportunities said, "Sri and his team have built a compelling business that is highly scalable and we look forward to working with them to achieve continued success over the coming years."

Engagedly was advised by TI Partners, a leading full service financial advisory firm focused in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

About Engagedly

Engagedly Inc., founded in 2015, is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly's People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly's E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution.

To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

About Aquiline Credit Opportunities

Aquiline Credit Opportunities (ACO) is a dedicated structured capital solutions and secondary market debt strategy of Aquiline Capital Partners (Aquiline). Aquiline is a private investment firm based in New York and London with $7.4 billion in assets under management, investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries.

For more information about Aquiline, please visit www.aquiline.com.

