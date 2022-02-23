cQuant.io: Helping Companies Get to Carbon-Free

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-native SaaS analytics platform, cQuant.io has established two key green initiatives in supporting their customer's journeys in the race to carbon-free. The advanced energy analytics vendor has a breadth of clients across the full range of traditional energy. Carbon-free goals are advancing in almost every sector, transforming how utilities, municipalities, large corporations and even petroleum companies think about their energy needs. cQuant has fully embraced its responsibility in helping their customers make the best decisions to get to carbon-free quickly.

The first key green initiative cQuant has established is to support corporate organizations in managing their energy portfolios to be 24/7 carbon-free. 24/7 carbon-free requires companies to create customized energy portfolios to ensure that they are carbon-free each day, rather than on an annual basis. cQuant's platform enables companies to better forecast and manage to these requirements, while reporting on the financial risks associated with a more complex clean energy portfolio. Large corporates like Microsoft are using cQuant tools to value and assess risk in achieving 24/7 carbon-free goals.

cQuant's second key initiative focuses on Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs). cQuant's analytic solutions are helping CCAs value and select renewable energy and long duration storage. Forecasting the value and risk in these contracts can require sophisticated analytic solutions. cQuant's tools cleverly & effectively combine storage with renewable energy to determine the optimal size, location, and contract terms to help CCAs effectively manage their operations. cQuant has partnered with many California CCAs including CleanPowerSF, Eastbay Community Energy and San Jose Clean Energy and provides their leading Energy Analytics Platform to energy companies across the world.

These two green initiatives are just the beginning of cQuant's dedication to energy transformation, renewable energy, battery storage, and 24/7 carbon-free initiatives. "As the clean energy transformation continues, energy analytics increases in necessity," said David Leevan, CEO of cQuant. "It is important for companies to have confidence that their energy decisions are not adding unseen financial risks. cQuant is proud to be helping companies, both within and outside traditional energy, to achieve their green initiatives."

cQuant.io is an industry leader in analytic solutions for energy and commodity companies. Specializing in Total Portfolio Analysis, cQuant's cloud-native platform enables physical asset, financial contract, market simulation and risk management analytics in one place. cQuant is the leader in analytics for renewable, storage and other clean energy technologies. cQuant's customers have greater insight into their financial forecasts and the drivers of value and risk in their business. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://cquant.io/.

