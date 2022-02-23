Calyxt Announces Closing of SEC-Registered Offering of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Common Stock and Warrants to Purchase Common Stock

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) ("Calyxt" or the "Company"), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced placement to an institutional investor in an underwritten offering of 3,880,000 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,880,000 shares of its common stock, and common warrants to purchase up to 7,760,000 shares of its common stock (the "Offering").

Canaccord Genuity acted as the sole bookrunner for the Offering.

The net proceeds to the Company from the Offering, after underwriting discounts and expenses, were approximately $10.0 million, assuming none of the accompanying common warrants issued in the Offering are exercised. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for enhancing the capabilities of its BioFactory production system and increasing its capacity to produce at larger scales, continuing to build out its PlantSpring technology platform and artificial intelligence / machine learning capabilities, furthering customer relationships, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The above-referenced securities were offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233231) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on September 27, 2019. The Offering was made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering were filed with the SEC on February 22, 2022. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the Offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative and high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "targets," "will," or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the intended use of net proceeds from the Offering. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by Calyxt's management, which are based only on information currently available to it when, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Actual results could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to those discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q or 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Calyxt does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

