Bandwidth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"I am very pleased with our strategic, operational and financial achievements in 2021. We helped customers unlock the potential of the cloud, deepened existing relationships and rose to the challenge of DDoS, all while delivering strong financial results," stated David Morken, Chief Executive Officer of Bandwidth. "We have strengthened our ability to provide customers with unparalleled enterprise-grade service across the globe. With the successful completion of our integration efforts and globally aligned operations, we are uniquely positioned to be the global platform of choice for cloud communications transformation."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights as of December 31, 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts). (1)



Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021 CPaaS Revenue (2) $ 98

$ 101

$ 298

$ 414 Total Revenue (2) $ 113

$ 126

$ 343

$ 491 Consolidated Gross Margin 46 %

42 %

46 %

45 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 49 %

47 %

49 %

49 % CPaaS Gross Margin 47 %

48 %

46 %

47 % Non-GAAP CPaaS Gross Margin 51 %

53 %

50 %

53 % Net Loss $ (20)

$ (8)

$ (44)

$ (27) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 4

$ 2

$ 14

$ 26 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.81)

$ (0.33)

$ (1.83)

$ (1.09) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 25

25

24

25 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share $ 0.13

$ 0.09

$ 0.55

$ 0.97 Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 27

25

26

26 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8

$ 8

$ 26

$ 50



(1)Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below. (2) For the twelve months following acquisition closing on November 2, 2020, Voxbone contributed CPaaS revenue of $17 million and $81 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively and Other revenue of $1 million and $3 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively.





Year ended December 31,



2020

2021 Active CPaaS Customers (1)

2,848

3,228 Dollar-based net retention rate (1)

131%

110% Normalized dollar-based net retention rate (2)

123%

117%



(1) Additional information regarding our active CPaaS customers and dollar-based net retention rate and how each are calculated are included below. (2) Normalizing for estimated benefit from COVID-related usage revenue of $11 million and $2 million political messaging benefit in 2020 and estimated loss of revenue from previously disclosed DDoS attack of approximately $10 million in 2021.

"I'm proud of our team for delivering another strong performance in the fourth quarter, despite the approximate impact of $10 million from DDoS. We exceeded both top and bottom-line guidance for the quarter and full year along with our original 2021 revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance," said Daryl Raiford, Chief Financial Officer of Bandwidth. "While the DDoS event continues to affect some customer demand, our profitable operations support our ability to fully invest in our long-term growth. We continue to feel optimistic about the sizable market opportunity ahead of us."

Fourth Quarter Customer and Company Highlights

Bandwidth announced Duet for Genesys, a global BYOC solution to accelerate the enterprise contact center move to the cloud. This is the third Duet partnership after Microsoft and RingCentral, and the first in the contact center space. Duet for Genesys enables enterprise customers to unbundle telephony and enjoy cloud-based flexibility, easier integrations and global scale with market leader Genesys.

A game-changing CCaaS provider chose to expand with Bandwidth in the U.S. and Canada . Previously, Bandwidth powered their contact center platform with our voice services internationally, primarily in Europe . The customer values the call quality and ability to scale on the Bandwidth platform around the world.

Bandwidth also expanded wallet share within a global customer bundling UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to create a better customer experience. The expanded relationship includes an immediate 50% increase in international voice services and the opportunity to gain more. In addition to the expanded international business, Bandwidth is their primary provider for local numbers and inbound calling in the U.S. and their exclusive emergency services provider.

A marketing and advertising software provider chose Bandwidth's programmable messaging APIs to power its software that helps small businesses communicate with their end-consumers in the U.S., Canada and Europe . Bandwidth was chosen for the ability to provide enterprise-grade service and improved message deliverability over their previous CPaaS provider.

Financial Outlook

Bandwidth's outlook assumes current business conditions, current foreign currency exchange rates including the effect of weakened US dollar rates, divestitures and an estimated impact of $16 million - $24 million in 2022 arising from the previously disclosed 2021 DDoS attacks. Bandwidth is providing guidance for its first quarter and full year 2022 as follows:



Q1 2022

Guidance

Full Year 2022

Guidance Total Revenue (millions) (1) $125 - $127

$547 - $555 Non-GAAP earnings per share (2) ($0.11) - ($0.07)

$0.03 - $0.09



(1) Following a successful completion of its Voxbone integration efforts, a strategic organization of its go-to-market, operating and development functions in first quarter 2022, and recently concluded or ongoing non-core business divestments, Bandwidth has aligned its operating segment during first quarter 2022 to focus exclusively on its global CPaaS market opportunity. Accordingly, segment disclosure going forward along with the company's financial outlooks and results will reflect the company's singular CPaaS market focus. (2) Assumes weighted average share count of approximately 31.2 million in 1Q 2022 and weighted average diluted share count of 31.3 million in FY 2022. Bandwidth adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022 using modified retrospective method and accounted for our convertible notes due 2026 and 2028 on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, diluted EPS is calculated using the "If-Converted Method" which results in an increase in weighted average diluted shares count of 4.8 million shares.

Bandwidth has not reconciled its first quarter and full-year guidance related to non-GAAP net earnings or loss to GAAP net earnings or loss and non-GAAP earnings or loss per share to GAAP earnings or loss, because stock-based compensation cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 9 .

Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging, and emergency services. Backed by the largest directly-connected network on the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information available at www.bandwidth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, future financial and business performance for the first quarter 2022 and full-year 2022, attractiveness of our product offerings, our platform, the value proposition of our products, and our assessment of the impact of the distributed denial of service ("DDoS") attacks discussed herein and in previous press releases are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "guide," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to expand effectively into new markets, legal, reputational and financial risks which may result from the DDoS attacks or other cybersecurity incidents, risks that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Voxbone may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of Non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit after adding back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation. We add back depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation because they are non-cash items. We eliminate the impact of these non-cash items, because we do not consider them indicative of our core operating performance. Their exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we believe that showing gross margin, as adjusted to remove the impact of these non-cash expenses, such as depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions and stock-based compensation, is helpful to investors in assessing our gross profit and gross margin performance in a way that is similar to how management assesses our performance. We calculate Non-GAAP gross margin by dividing adjusted gross profit by revenue, expressed as a percentage of revenue.

We define Non-GAAP net (loss) income as net (loss) income adjusted for certain items affecting period to period comparability. Non-GAAP net (loss) income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt, acquisition related expenses, impairment charges of intangibles assets, loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit, estimated tax impact of above adjustments, income tax (benefit) provision resulting from excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options, vesting of restricted stock units and equity compensation, and expense resulting from recording the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets ("DTA").

We define adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income adjusted to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to: income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment and net cost associated with early lease terminations and leases without economic benefit. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less net cash used in the acquisition of property, plant and equipment activities and capitalized development costs for software for internal use. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity and provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that can be used for investing in our business. Free cash flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, it does not take into consideration investment in long-term securities, nor does it represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate free cash flow along with our consolidated statements of cash flows.

We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While a reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that we may incur in the future, we have provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

We define an active CPaaS customer account at the end of any period as an individual account, as identified by a unique account identifier, for which we have recognized at least $100 of revenue in the last month of the period. We believe that the use of our platform by active CPaaS customer accounts at or above the $100 per month threshold is a stronger indicator of potential future engagement than trial usage of our platform at levels below $100 per month. A single organization may constitute multiple unique active CPaaS customer accounts if it has multiple unique account identifiers, each of which is treated as a separate active CPaaS customer account.

Our dollar-based net retention rate compares the CPaaS revenue from customers in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. Customers of acquired businesses are included in the subsequent year's calendar quarter of acquisition. To calculate the dollar-based net retention rate, we first identify the cohort of customers that generate CPaaS revenue and that were customers in the same quarter of the prior year. The dollar-based net retention rate is obtained by dividing the CPaaS revenue generated from that cohort in a quarter, by the CPaaS revenue generated from that same cohort in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. When we calculate dollar-based net retention rate for periods longer than one quarter, we use the average of the quarterly dollar-based net retention rates for the quarters in such period.

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Revenue $ 113,047

$ 126,132

$ 343,113

$ 490,907 Cost of revenue 61,357

72,602

185,252

272,384 Gross profit 51,690

53,530

157,861

218,523 Operating expenses:













Research and development 12,743

15,664

42,059

55,173 Sales and marketing 13,479

13,649

40,552

51,817 General and administrative 37,685

28,289

88,755

113,770 Total operating expenses 63,907

57,602

171,366

220,760 Operating loss (12,217)

(4,072)

(13,505)

(2,237) Other expense, net (6,487)

(8,190)

(15,467)

(28,958) Loss before income taxes (18,704)

(12,262)

(28,972)

(31,195) Income tax (provision) benefit (1,222)

4,088

(15,005)

3,833 Net loss $ (19,926)

$ (8,174)

$ (43,977)

$ (27,362)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.81)

$ (0.33)

$ (1.83)

$ (1.09) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 24,650,258

25,135,355

24,092,574

25,090,916

The Company recognized total stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021

(in thousands) Cost of revenue $ 47

$ 62

$ 208

$ 252 Research and development 537

593

2,118

2,648 Sales and marketing 385

299

1,525

1,890 General and administrative 1,606

1,991

6,030

9,747 Total $ 2,575

$ 2,945

$ 9,881

$ 14,537

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2020

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,163

$ 331,453 Restricted cash 9,274

836 Other investments 40,000

— Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 55,243

61,572 Deferred costs 2,411

3,204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,508

15,820 Total current assets 193,599

412,885 Property and equipment, net 51,645

69,604 Operating right-of-use asset, net 19,491

14,061 Intangible assets, net 248,055

211,217 Deferred costs, non-current 3,604

4,676 Other long-term assets 1,975

8,673 Goodwill 372,239

344,423 Total assets $ 890,608

$ 1,065,539 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 11,665

$ 9,142 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 63,065

65,921 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,515

6,248 Advanced billings 5,429

6,380 Operating lease liability, current 5,515

5,807 Total current liabilities 92,189

93,498 Other liabilities 1,707

6,018 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 17,202

10,958 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 6,386

7,634 Deferred tax liability 61,005

48,396 Convertible senior notes 282,196

486,440 Total liabilities 460,685

652,944 Stockholders' equity:





Class A and Class B common stock 24

25 Additional paid-in capital 451,463

502,477 Accumulated deficit (49,505)

(76,867) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 27,941

(13,040) Total stockholders' equity 429,923

412,595 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 890,608

$ 1,065,539

BANDWIDTH INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,

2020

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (43,977)

$ (27,362) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 16,803

36,642 Right-of-use asset amortization 4,812

5,722 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 15,647

26,754 Stock-based compensation 9,881

14,537 Deferred taxes 14,266

(8,318) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 334

832 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net of allowances (18,832)

(6,711) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,823)

(6,751) Accounts payable 315

1,992 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,393

9,693 Operating right-of-use liability (5,301)

(6,227) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 4,518

40,803 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (12,273)

(20,686) Capitalized software development costs (2,319)

(3,926) Purchase of land —

(30,017) Proceeds from sale of land —

17,462 Purchase of other investments (230,780)

— Proceeds from sales and maturities of other investments 190,780

40,000 Acquisition, net of cash acquired (400,493)

— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (455,085)

2,833 Cash flows from financing activities





Payments on finance leases (28)

(212) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 400,000

250,000 Purchase of capped call (43,320)

(25,500) Payment of Acquisition holdback —

(6,689) Payment of debt issuance costs (11,990)

(7,544) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 4,073

926 Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities (1,844)

(3,954) Net cash provided by financing activities 346,891

207,027 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 109

189 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (103,567)

250,852 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 185,004

81,437 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 81,437

$ 332,289









BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Consolidated



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Consolidated Gross Profit $ 51,690

$ 53,530

$ 157,861

$ 218,523 Consolidated Gross Profit Margin % 46 %

42 %

46 %

45 % Depreciation 2,578

3,104

9,536

12,051 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,445

2,064

1,445

8,543 Stock-based compensation 47

62

208

252 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 55,760

$ 58,760

$ 169,050

$ 239,369 Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 49 %

47 %

49 %

49 %

By Segment

CPaaS



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021 CPaaS Gross Profit $ 45,892

$ 48,600

$ 137,384

$ 196,545 CPaaS Gross Profit Margin % 47 %

48 %

46 %

47 % Depreciation 2,578

3,104

9,536

12,051 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,445

2,064

1,445

8,543 Stock-based compensation 47

62

208

252 Non-GAAP CPaaS Gross Profit $ 49,962

$ 53,830

$ 148,573

$ 217,391 Non-GAAP CPaaS Gross Margin % 51 %

53 %

50 %

53 %

Other

There are no non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit for the Other segment.

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Net Income



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021















Net loss $ (19,926)

$ (8,174)

$ (43,977)

$ (27,362) Stock-based compensation 2,575

2,945

9,881

14,537 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,276

4,624

3,666

19,119 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt 4,713

7,279

15,565

26,672 Acquisition-related expenses 12,713

—

14,458

— Loss on disposal of property and equipment 71

475

334

832 Estimated tax effects of adjustments (1) (758)

(11,534)

(758)

(15,036) Valuation allowance (2) 851

9,337

15,024

9,552 Income tax benefit of option exercises —

(2,603)

—

(2,603) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,515

$ 2,349

$ 14,193

$ 25,711















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.81)

$ (0.33)

$ (1.83)

$ (1.09)















Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP share













Basic $ 0.14

$ 0.09

$ 0.59

$ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.13

$ 0.09

$ 0.55

$ 0.97















Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares outstanding













Non-GAAP basic shares 24,650,258

25,135,355

24,092,574

25,090,916 Convertible debt conversion 1,967,546

—

1,022,941

987,149 Stock options issued and outstanding 243,936

157,658

443,738

180,318 Nonvested RSUs outstanding 353,367

70,650

352,854

197,538 Non-GAAP diluted shares 27,215,107

25,363,663

25,912,107

26,455,921

____________________ (1) The Non-GAAP tax-effect adjustments are calculated based on statutory tax rates in the jurisdictions where the Company has tax filings. When the Company has a valuation allowance recorded and no tax benefits will be recognized, the rate in that jurisdiction is considered to be zero. The rate was 1.8% and 13.2% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. (2) The Company recognized a tax expense of $15.0 million and $9.6 million to record a valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets in the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

BANDWIDTH INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Net loss $ (19,926)

$ (8,174)

$ (43,977)

$ (27,362) Income tax provision (benefit) (1) 1,222

(4,088)

15,005

(3,833) Interest expense, net 4,749

7,960

13,672

28,784 Depreciation 3,600

4,540

13,137

17,523 Amortization 3,276

4,624

3,666

19,119 Acquisition-related expenses 12,713

—

14,458

— Stock-based compensation 2,575

2,945

9,881

14,537 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 71

475

334

832 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,280

$ 8,282

$ 26,176

$ 49,600

____________________ (1) Includes $15.0 million and $9.6 million of tax expense to record a valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets in the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Free Cash Flow



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (6,813)

$ 17,115

$ 4,518

$ 40,803 Net cash used in investing in capital assets (1) (2) (3,210)

(8,848)

(14,592)

(37,167) Free cash flow $ (10,023)

$ 8,267

$ (10,074)

$ 3,636

____________________ (1) Represents the acquisition cost of property, equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use. (2) Includes the net cash used from the purchase of land of $(30.0) million offset by the proceeds from sale of land of $17.5 million from investing activities of the statement of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021.

