Vermilion Energy Inc. Confirms 2021 Year End Earnings and Reserves Release Date & Provides Conference Call and Webcast Details

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) plans to release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end operating and financial results, along with its 2021 reserves information on Monday, March 7, 2022 before the open of North American markets. The audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, and on Vermilion's website at www.vermilionenergy.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Vermilion will discuss these results in a conference call and webcast presentation on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 9:00 AM MST (11:00 AM EST). To participate, call 1-888-204-4368 (Canada and US Toll Free) or 1-647-794-4605 (International and Toronto Area). A recording of the conference call will be available for replay by calling 1-888-203-1112 (Canada and US Toll Free) or 1-647-436-0148 (International and Toronto Area) and using conference ID 2795029 from March 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST to March 21, 2022, at 21:59 PM MST.

You may also access the webcast at https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1528645&tp_key=76e4f2be12. The webcast link, along with conference call slides, will be available on Vermilion's website at http://www.vermilionenergy.com/ir/eventspresentations.cfm under Upcoming Events prior to the conference call.

