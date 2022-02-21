InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Marker for Electrical and Data Wires (NJD-2348)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked as an industrial electrician for 20 years and I wanted to create a streamline and efficient way to write a cable tag, dispense it and protect it from harsh conditions on a jobsite," said an inventor, from Linden, N.J., "so I invented the SMART TAGS. My design eliminates confusion and mistakes while it offers a more organized alternative to traditional tape labeling methods which can be cumbersome & time consuming."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a simple and more effective way to mark electrical and data cables. In doing so, it streamlines the long and tedious process of labeling cables. As a result, it saves time and money by greatly reducing mislabeling mistakes & mismarked cables. It also increases organization and productivity. The invention features a simple, user-friendly, versatile, durable and weather-proof design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for electricians and construction sites. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2348, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp