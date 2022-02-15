Available in two flavors - Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato - the unique new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are a perfect pick-me-up throughout the day

New Caffeinated Hostess Boost™ Jumbo Donettes® Deliver a Boost of Energy in Every Sweet Bite Available in two flavors - Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato - the unique new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are a perfect pick-me-up throughout the day

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands is expanding America's No. 1 donut* lineup with the rollout of its new caffeinated Hostess Boost™ Jumbo Donettes® in two decadent flavors – Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato. Each hearty donut contains slightly less caffeine (50-70 milligrams) than one cup of coffee.

"For adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine, our new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes offer a tasty, energy-boosting, grab-and-go way to jumpstart the day," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC.

Three times bigger than the original Hostess Donettes mini donuts, Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are caffeinated with coffee bean extract and are lightly glazed. The Chocolate Mocha variety combines the decadent flavors of chocolate and espresso coffee, while the Caramel Macchiato variety combines creamy caramel and espresso coffee flavors that perfectly blend for a smooth and rich taste. Both varieties come in a 2.5-ounce single-serve package at a suggested retail price of $2.49.

The new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes are beginning to roll out this month at convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit the Hostess website at https://www.hostesscakes.com.

About Hostess® Donettes®

Since being introduced in 1940, Hostess® Donettes® have grown to become America's No. 1 donut. These tasty mini donuts were inspired by confections made by Dutch bakers hundreds of years ago. Donettes are a perfect bite-sized snack for any occasion any time of day.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats, including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

*Based on independent national retail sales data

