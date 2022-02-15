Leading HR Software Provider Unveils Innovative Developer Portal App

CINCINNATI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR) today announced a new addition to its software suite – a Developer Portal, which allows for easy data transfer across a user's third-party systems and their HR and payroll software. Paycor's Developer Portal provides the programming interface (API) and resources to build apps so data can sync with their systems, eliminating security concerns, time-consuming management, and compliance risks. This new offering aligns with Paycor's continued initiatives around seamless client-driven products that can be tailored across industries.

Developer Portal enables leaders to access real-time data and resources to support their businesses. By using Paycor's public APIs and events, companies can be immediately notified of changes and keep multiple systems in-sync. The Developer Portal addresses over 60 points of integration between HR and non-HR systems, monitoring all needs under one self-service software.

Key benefits of the novel software include:

Ability to build custom applications;

Sync demographic data with third-party systems;

Notify third-party system upon employee termination;

Capture payroll data to track overtime and monitor productivity;

Import hours and earnings from Point-of-Sale system directly to Paycor;

Capture hours worked for production costs;

And easily send labor codes for payroll processing.

"We continually research the needs and requests of our clients as well as industry trends, and we found that more than 36% of organizations wanted improved integrations," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer of Paycor. "In the last year, we have made significant investments to bolster our interoperability to stay ahead of the dynamic, evolving needs of our clients. Launching the Developer Portal continues our momentum and innovation in the HCM space by making it simple for our customers to connect the power of their people data across their business."

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and Personalized Support. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

