GCI Brings Next-Gen Broadband to the Alaskan Market with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that GCI, Alaska's largest telecommunications company, is using Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform for next-gen broadband. By virtualizing the access network, Harmonic's CableOS Platform enables GCI to deliver ultra-fast, reliable and sustainable broadband services to subscribers while establishing a growth path for the future.

"The arctic climate and rugged terrain in Alaska can make infrastructure deployments challenging, and GCI needed a solution that would allow simpler network upgrades," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, cable access business operations at Harmonic. "With Harmonic's cloud-native virtualized access platform, GCI has set up a forward-looking foundation for the next generation of broadband, including 10G. We're proud to help GCI modernize its infrastructure and deliver Alaska's fastest internet in the most flexible and sustainable way possible."

GCI is deploying Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with virtualized CMTS software and the Ripple Remote-PHY (R-PHY) node that reduces its number of hub sites. With the CableOS Platform, GCI can better adapt to network requirements and bandwidth demands while overcoming the space, power and operational constraints of legacy hardware. Featuring multi-access edge capabilities, CableOS Platform is also future-ready to support FTTH PON and HFC DOCSIS with a unified software, provisioning and management solution, offering GCI unprecedented flexibility and bandwidth efficiency.

GCI is also using Harmonic's CableOS Central analytics with AI for real-time, data-driven proactive network monitoring and management. CableOS Central improves network visibility, ensuring nonstop connectivity and exceptional quality of experience for GCI subscribers.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers 4.8 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable and fiber operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Complementing its groundbreaking virtualized CMTS and R-PHY solutions, Harmonic recently announced its MAC Anywhere approach to Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA). The breakthrough additive solution allows both R-PHY and R-MACPHY to be deployed under the FMA framework with Harmonic's same field-proven, feature-rich software MAC.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

