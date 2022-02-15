Ferring Announces Investment in Robyn, an Online Community that Provides Access to Fertility and Parental Wellness Resources

- Ferring Pharmaceuticals has finalized a two-year investment agreement including an acquisition option with Robyn. Together, Ferring and Robyn will provide expanded resources for people on their path to parenthood.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its commitment to empowering people seeking to build families, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has entered into a two-year investment agreement including an acquisition option with Robyn, an online platform dedicated to supporting people building families. A leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, Ferring is building on its strengths in innovative science by investing in start-ups that foster community and patient empowerment.

"As a leader in reproductive medicine, Ferring listens and responds to the needs of the fertility community," said Brent Ragans, President, Ferring Pharmaceuticals U.S. "We are proud to invest in Robyn as we share a mission to spread awareness and support to those seeking to grow their families. Through this partnership and future investments, we will continue to expand our offerings for people building families."

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a driving force in amplifying the conversation about family building challenges and offering supportive solutions. In 2021, Ferring launched Fertility Out Loud, a platform and social community that provides resources and information for those struggling to start or grow their families. Ferring also offers Fertility House Calls, a nationally available platform that connects women and couples with fertility specialists for an initial consultation. These programs have given Ferring an even deeper understanding of the patient experience and this partnership with Robyn will aim to address the community's unmet needs.

"From its inception, Robyn has been on a mission to support individuals on their path to parenthood while improving parental outcomes," said Allison Kasirer, CEO & Founder of Robyn. "Ferring Pharmaceuticals' investment in our platform ensures access to the growing range of resources our community has come to rely on. Through this partnership, we are excited to expand our combined reach to support aspiring, expecting and new parents' ever-evolving needs."

Ferring and Robyn will share information on expanded resources for people on their path to parenthood later this year.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and orthopaedics. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING + (1-888-337-7464); visit http://www.ferringusa.com/

About Robyn

Robyn is a community-driven digital platform that provides access to a network of integrative parental wellness tools, resources, and specialists. In founding Robyn, Allison Kasirer set out on a mission to make sure no other parent felt as alone and confused as she once did on her journey to parenthood. For more information, visit https://wearerobyn.co/

For more information, please contact

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Patrick Gorman

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(862) 286 5035 (direct)

(973) 722 6335 (mobile)

Patrick.Gorman@ferring.com

or

Evoke KYNE

Theresa Dolge

Chief Media Relations Officer

(215) 928-2748 (direct)

(215) 317-7381 (mobile)

Theresa.Dolge@EvokeGroup.com

