Eastern Air Holdings and Flexport Announce Cargo Partnership Providing Net-New Capacity to Global Airfreight Market Flexport, Launch Partner for Eastern's Express Freighter Service, to use Capacity to Expand Global Airfreight Network, Enhance Supply Chain Flexibility and Resiliency for Clients

WAYNE, Pa. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Air Holdings and Flexport, the platform for global logistics, today announced a multi-year contract for cargo services that will bring much needed net-new capacity to the global airfreight market. Eastern is expected to begin flying its B777 Express Freighters, once approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, twice weekly between Chicago International Airport (ORD) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) as well as Chicago International Airport (ORD) and Saigon's Ho Chi Minh City Airport (SGN) on behalf of Flexport.

The Eastern B777 Express Freighter is the first of its kind to market, designed specifically for eCommerce goods, and provides much needed cargo capacity to the global supply chain with its low-cost, reliable solution. The innovative design converts the main deck cabin of the widebody B777, traditionally a passenger aircraft, into a true cargo aircraft that will enable Flexport clients – some of today's most valuable global brands and fast-growing eCommerce companies – to fulfill consumer demand and keep goods moving

The soon-to-be launched service will join Flexport's extensive tech-enabled global airfreight, container freight station (CFS) and trucking network. As all shipments are managed via the Flexport Platform, clients utilizing the Eastern B777 Express Freighter service will benefit from end-to-end control of their shipments and continuous milestone visibility. Part of a comprehensive supply chain strategy, Flexport clients shipping from Asia hubs into the United States Midwest can use Flexport Platform data to determine high value SKUs and prioritize shipments to control costs and maximize the value of Eastern's innovative solution.

"There is an urgent demand to develop new solutions that alleviate the constricted global cargo market," said Steve Harfst, Eastern Air Holdings President & CEO. "Our partnership with Flexport, combining the large volume of our B777 Express Freighter with Flexport's leading edge eCommerce technology and logistics platform, will fill that unmet need and add new capacity to the global cargo market."

"Eastern has developed new, creative solutions to help solve the global airfreight capacity crisis, and we're honored to partner with them," said Neel Jones Shah, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Airfreight at Flexport. "Flexport client demand for airfreight has roughly doubled while global capacity has remained approximately 10% below pre-pandemic levels. Our strategic agreement with Eastern will provide critical net-new capacity to the market and bring our two innovative companies together to help meet demand and fuel growth."

As passenger travel remains depleted, the cargo constraints impacting the global supply chain continue to persist. Eastern has purchased five Boeing 777s for cargo conversion, with an option to acquire 30 additional Boeing 777s. As eCommerce-driven demand continues to grow, this new capacity provided by Eastern, and partners like Flexport, will deliver an innovative solution to ease the pain.

Eastern Air Cargo offers general cargo sales, cargo charters, ACMI/wet-leasing and dry leasing in customizable routes.

ABOUT EASTERN :

Eastern Air Holdings Inc. is the privately held parent company of three operating subsidiaries: (1) Eastern Airlines LLC, a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier operating scheduled and non-scheduled, international and domestic air transportation with a fleet of B767 and B777 aircraft; (2) Alta Aero Technic LLC (formerly known as Florida Modification Specialists), a Part 145 repair station providing aircraft maintenance services to a variety of Boeing and Airbus widebody and narrowbody aircraft types including B767 and B777 aircraft based in Kansas City, MO; and (3) Foxtrot Aero LLC providing P2F STC development and engineering services. For more information, please visit goeasternair.com .

ABOUT FLEXPORT:

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is the platform for global logistics—empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Companies of all sizes—from emerging brands to Fortune 500s—used Flexport technology to move nearly $19B of merchandise across 112 countries in 2021.

