Banking Industry Rockstar Kevin Ball Joins Technisys as New Chief Operating Officer

Co-Founder and COO Adrián Iglesias Moves to Customer Champion Role

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys , the company behind Cyberbank, the leading cloud-native, next-gen digital banking platform, is pleased to announce that banking industry technology and operations expert, Kevin Ball, has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer.

Kevin will take on the responsibilities of co-founder and current Chief Operating Officer, Adrian Iglesias, who will move into the new strategic role of Customer Champion for Technisys, where he will focus on expanding his efforts and support of driving a first-in-class customer-centric focus to support high-quality, long-lasting customer relationships across the Americas.

A banking industry specialist, with a 35-year track record of developing and delivering large-scale technology-led transformation in the banking industry, Kevin was a global executive for HSBC, where he applied his expertise on core migrations, back-office automation, client-focused digital deployment, cloud adoption, big-data application and digital wallets. More recently, Kevin led a consultancy service focused on digital strategy and fintech development.

"Technisys has been one of the leaders in digitally transforming the banking industry by helping banks deliver differentiated experiences," says Kevin. "I'm excited to join the team and to help further that mission of delivering tailored financial products and services that support long-lasting bank-to-customer relationships."

"Adrian has built a strong foundation with existing and new customers over the course of Technisys' evolution and market success. He will continue to carry that mission forward, given that customer-centricity is a key strategic pillar and a fundamental part of the company's DNA," said Mike Santos, Chief Executive Officer of Technisys.

"With banking clients supporting more than 250 million customers with our next-gen digital banking platform, Technisys is primed to accelerate the delivery of its digital innovations at scale," says Santos. "Kevin's deep experience in scaling market leading organizations across the Americas is a natural extension of our progression as we continue our rapid growth.''

ABOUT Technisys

Technisys is a leading next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-in-class technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two key ways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce. And, by offering meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. How are we different? We use data-driven insights and integrate them with our unique technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product - in real time - to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint whether online, on the phone, or at a branch. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor offerings that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

