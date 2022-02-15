Asetek Announces Exclusive Supply Agreement with Motor Manufacturer HangZhou MiGE

AALBORG, Denmark, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced an exclusive supply agreement with HangZhou MiGE Electric Co., Ltd. (MiGE) for its high-end wheel bases for sim racing. MiGE will use its highly-effective servo motor technology to produce a full range of wheel bases exclusively for Asetek SimSports™, based on Asetek's designs and electronics. Asetek plans to launch these market-leading sim racing wheel bases later in 2022.

"We have been working hard for the last year on developing our full range of wheel bases ranging from entry-level medium torque to professional-level high torque with the absolute best possible feel of a real racecar. MiGE is already well known in the sim racing industry for its efficient, precise, and high-performance motors, so I am excited to have signed this supply deal with them," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "We have tested more than 40 motors and competitors, and there is no one else I would have rather signed a deal with. They have been on the top of our list for a long time. Based on our proprietary electronics, firmware, and software combined with our cutting-edge industrial design, carried over from the Invicta™ pedals, I am convinced this will set the direction in the market."

A new entrant in the sim racing hardware and software provider space, Asetek took its proven expertise in mechatronics, design and manufacturing, and combined it with decades of real-life racecar racing experience and simulation builds to bring the next level of immersion and the feel of a real racecar to even the most competitive of sim racing gamers.

In 2021, Asetek SimSports introduced its premium performance Invicta pedals to the marketplace and is developing a portfolio of sim racing products, including pedals, wheel bases, steering wheels, shifters, replaceable pedal plates, and other end-user customization options.

About HangZhou MiGE Electric Co., Ltd.

Established in 2005, HangZhou MiGE Electric Co., Ltd. is focused on the research, development, production, and sales of Servo motors, hybrid stepper motors, spindle motors and drivers for customers worldwide. MiGE products have passed ISO9001, IATF16949, and ROHS certification. MiGE is located in Hangzhou City, with over 500 employees, with a research and development team of over 60 employees.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced the first of its products for next-level immersive SimSports™ gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

Media contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

mwe@asetek.com

+1 (408) 644-5616

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3506629/1535308.pdf MiGE Electric Exclusive Supply PR_Final

View original content:

SOURCE Asetek