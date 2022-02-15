Airtel Deploys Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Its Supply Chain and Finance Processes

NEW DELHI, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India's premier communications solutions provider, has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to digitize and simplify its finance, planning, and supply chain processes.

With the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud SCM applications, Airtel will transform its shared services operations, which focus on driving productivity and agility across the company. The applications will help enable Airtel to automate manual processes, gain an on-demand 360-degree view of its financial data, and streamline procurement and supply chain management.

The implementation, carried out by Oracle Consulting, will expand Airtel's Oracle Cloud footprint following the carrier's recent move to Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to support its employees and associates.

Airtel, which operates in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa, provides a range of consumer telecom services to over 480 million customers, including 4G/4.5G broadband, fixed lines, fiber with speeds up to 1 GBps and streaming services that span music and video, digital payments, and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions, including cloud and data centre services, cybersecurity, IoT, advertising tech, and cloud-based communications

"This is a key deployment as part of our journey to fully transition to cloud-based applications as we build a digital Airtel," said Bharti Airtel CIO Pradipt Kapoor. "We are obsessed with providing the best customer experience. We are investing in transforming our internal operating models so that employees and partners can work effectively for better customer engagement and service."

Kapoor continued, "Airtel and Oracle have had a very successful and long-standing partnership across a wide range of areas. We are delighted to expand this partnership to leverage Oracle's advanced technology and deep experience to enhance operational efficiencies across some of our key business processes."

Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director of Oracle India, said: "At Oracle we are committed to helping every customer navigate market challenges, stay ahead of the curve in innovation, and adapt digital strategies to future-proof their business. With Oracle Cloud Applications, Airtel will be able to leverage the latest technology and innovation to meet shifting customer expectations and revamp their business operations. We're proud to be a partner with Airtel and look forward to supporting their next phase of growth."

