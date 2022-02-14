Second Genome to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss the Role of Mucosal Healing and PAI-1/2 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease on February 23

Second Genome to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss the Role of Mucosal Healing and PAI-1/2 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease on February 23 SG-5-00455, the Company's development candidate for the treatment of IBD, aims to restore mucosal healing by targeting PAI-1/2

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary platform to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event focused on the role of mucosal healing and plasminogen activator inhibitor (PAI)-1/2 in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. EST.

In addition to a brief pre-clinical program overview of SG-5-00455, Second Genome's development candidate for the treatment of IBD, the event will include a presentation and a Q&A panel with renowned experts in the field, including:

Ryan Balfour Sartor , M.D.

Midgette Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology and Co-Director of the University of North Carolina Multidisciplinary Center for IBD Research and Treatment. Dr. Sartor is also Chief Medical Advisor to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA).

Silvio Danese , M.D., Ph.D.

Director, Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele and Professor of Gastroenterology at the University Vita-Salute San Raffaele in Milan, Italy .

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Second Genome website at www.secondgenome.com/news/events and at this direct link, and a replay will be accessible following the program.

About SG-5-00455

SG-5-00455, the Company's development candidate for the treatment of IBD, could potentially be a first-in-class precision therapeutic that targets PAI-1/2 and directly improves tissue repair and mucosal healing in IBD patients. The development candidate was generated using a novel, naturally derived protein (SG-2-0776), that was subsequently engineered into a Lactococcus lactis (L. lactis) drug delivery system, SG-5-00455, for direct, non-systemic delivery to the gut. SG-5-00455 is currently in IND-enabling studies, and the Company expects to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2022.

About Second Genome

Second Genome is a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary technology-enabled platform to discover and develop transformational precision therapies based on novel microbial genetic insights. We built a proprietary drug discovery platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of precision therapies for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing lead programs in IBD and cancer into IND-enabling studies. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our platform and data science capabilities. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. We also hold a strategic collaboration with Arena Pharmaceuticals to identify microbiome biomarkers associated with clinical response for their lead program in gastroenterology, etrasimod. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com .

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

secondgenome@argotpartners.com

