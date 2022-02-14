MJV Innovation's Design Thinking Book Reaches 300,000 Downloads

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Technology and Innovation's business innovation book: Design Thinking reached a new milestone of 300,000 downloads.

"Design Thinking: Business Innovation" was written by Mauricio Vianna, Ysmar Vianna, Isabel Adler, Brenda Lucena and Beatriz Russo. Mauricio and Ysmar are in the MJV company as CEO and President.

The authors teach the four stages of the design thinking process– immersion, analysis and synthesis, ideation, and prototyping. The book presents the essential steps, techniques and tools to inspire many on their journey towards innovation, illustrated by genuine case studies.

MJV is a multinational consulting firm that specializes in design thinking, digital transformation, data analytics and innovation. The team serves many top brands such as Coca-Cola, BNP, Delta, Santander and more.

The authors found in their experience and expertise how to help others understand the brainstorming process for creating new design principles and ideas about design thinking.

Aldo da Silva Trindade, from Channel Architecture - Itaú Unibanco, expresses how the book held great knowledge. "The fierceness of competition in business – which is now global – requires high-speed innovation. The book surprised me by exposing a collective process aiming at innovation, combining the systematization of the process with its practical exercise."

Brand managers and business professionals that want to learn more about innovative thinking and techniques in the business industry can download "Design Thinking: Business Innovation" here .

About MJV Technology and Innovation

MJV Technology and Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

