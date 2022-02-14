Courtland Madock Joins Brightspeed as Chief Marketing Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed today announced the appointment of Courtland Madock as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Bob Mudge, Ms. Madock is responsible for all marketing and sales operations, including brand identity, product development, customer engagement, distribution strategy, and digital experience.

A widely respected results-driven leader, Ms. Madock brings deep expertise in marketing and brand development, as well as product strategy, in the wireless telecommunications industry. She most recently served as Vice President of Marketing at UScellular, responsible for device and product management and operations, product strategy, lifecycle management, digital marketing, and customer experience programs. Ms. Madock began her career as an economist at the U.S. Department of Labor, and subsequently served as a management consultant, covering industries including healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications. Ms. Madock was named a 2020 FierceWireless Rising Star.

"Establishing Brightspeed as a brand consumers recognize and trust to deliver the fastest and most reliable Internet and Wi-Fi experience is a top priority for our business. We could not be more pleased to have an executive of Courtland's caliber and reputation join our team," said Mr. Mudge. "We look forward to working together to provide our customers with the highest quality products, capabilities, and connectivity they need to accomplish what is most important to them."

"I am thrilled to join Brightspeed and the exceptional leadership team in bringing new and better Internet access to so many communities that will truly benefit from it," said Ms. Madock. "Throughout my career, my focus has been on driving innovation, building product lines for long-term growth and loyalty, and providing a best-in-class customer experience. Brightspeed embodies this commitment and I look forward to having a meaningful impact in this incredibly exciting fiber optics transformation."

Brightspeed previously announced plans to invest more than $2 billion to build a network that will bring faster, more reliable Internet and Wi-Fi to communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and certain parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company's planned fiber optics transformation is expected to reach up to three million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many places where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

Brightspeed will initially be comprised of the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) across 20 states, which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO).

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and expected to have assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed will provide broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform that serves more than six million homes and businesses.

