ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES APPOINTS MANAGING AND SALES EXECUTIVES AMID GROWING DEMAND FOR LUXE-ADVENTURE TRAVEL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced new executive appointments today in its ongoing pursuit to elevate the overall luxe-adventure experience. Colleen Rodriguez is appointed Atlas Ocean Voyages' Vice President of Marketing and Jacqueline Leyva takes on the helm of Guest Services, Reservations, and Air-Sea as Senior Director. On the Sales front, Robert Cao is appointed Senior Director of Charters, Meetings and Incentives, while Oya Bekisoglu is named Regional Sales Director of Central U.S., and Anthony Iozzia to Regional Sales Director of Northeast, New England and Eastern Canada. The new appointments expand Atlas' marketing, guest services and sales capacity and add more than 140 years of travel and cruise industry experience to Atlas as the luxe-adventure cruise line continues to gain momentum. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

Atlas Ocean Voyages' logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Ocean Voyages) (PRNewswire)

"Atlas Ocean Voyages' signature luxe-adventure style has quickly gained adopters and devotees throughout World Navigator's first five months in operation," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "We are responding to our rapid growth by bringing on these new Atlas executives and their extensive experiences in small-ship, luxury cruising sector. Each will play a critical role in promoting and supporting our valued travel partners, as well as augment Atlas' administration and U.S.-based operations."

The new executives are all dedicated to advancing Atlas' innovative, luxe-adventure style among travel professionals and experienced travelers. Colleen Rodriguez brings more than 33 years of luxury cruise-marketing experience to Atlas Ocean Voyages, while Jacqueline Leyva joins with 29 years of operations, customer acquisition and retention, and contact center management.

The new Sales Directors also bring extensive industry experience and relationships with travel advisors and planners, as well as broaden Atlas' geographic reach to foster mutually rewarding partnerships and promote luxe-adventure voyages. Robert, Oya and Anthony join Atlas' exceptionally Field Sales Team, also comprised of Paul Girouard, Senior Director of Sales, North America; Cathy Kusuma, Director of Sales, Eastern U.S. and Canada; and Michelle Rodriguez Suarez, Senior Manager, Preferred and International Accounts.



Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. Launched in August 2021, World Navigator features 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms and is the line's first newly constructed small expedition ship, which can reach smaller, authentic and exclusive locales where larger ships cannot reach.

World Navigator will cruise the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season. Atlas' second ship, World Traveller, launches in November 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet through 2024.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Please also follow Atlas Ocean Voyages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages