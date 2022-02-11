Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 30 Cents Per Share

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 22, 2022.

The Timken Company has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 399 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

