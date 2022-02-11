Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Material Fact: 2022 Projections

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has announced its projections for the year 2022 in accordance with the provision in item 11 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.



Consolidated Brazil1



total credit portfolio2 between 9.0% and 12.0% between 11.5% and 14.5%









financial margin with clients between 20.5% and 23.5% between 22.0% and 25.0%









financial margin with the market between R$1.0 bn and R$3.0 bn between R$0.3 bn and R$2.3 bn the hedge of the capital ratio

with an impact of

approximately R$2 billion







cost of credit3 between R$25.0 bn and R$29.0 bn between R$23.0 bn and R$27.0 bn









commissions and fees and results

from insurance operations4 between 3.5% and 6.5% between 4.0% and 7.0% considers the adjusted 2021

result excluding participation

in XP Inc.







non-interest expenses between 3.0% and 7.0% between 3.0% and 7.0% efficiency ratio in Brazil below 40%

in 4Q22. Core cost nominally stable

in 2022







effective tax rate between 30.0% and 33.0% between 31.0% and 34.0%









recurring managerial ROE - - sustainable ROE around 20%







capital - - tier I capital above risk appetite

(1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed of result from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.

It's worth mentioning that the company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 14.0% per year.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

