Alligator Bioscience AB: Year End report January-December 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTIMIZE-1 Phase II - On Track and Moving Forward

"During the fourth quarter 2021, Alligator reached several key milestones in our pre-clinical, clinical, and partnered programs. Our priorities continue to be shaped by the rising need for cancer drug therapies that are safer and more effective."

Søren Bregenholt

CEO Alligator Bioscience AB (publ)

Significant Events: October - December 2021

First patient dosed in the Phase II clinical trial of AC101 (HLX22), out-licensed to Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. and AbClon, Inc.

Proof-of-concept Phase I clinical trial was initiated to assess the safety and efficacy of mitazalimab in combination with MesoPher, an experimental dendritic cell vaccine, in patients with pancreatic cancer, led by investigators at Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam, The Netherlands .

Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics co-authored a poster on ALG.APV-527, presented by Aptevo at SITC Annual Meeting 2021.

Alligator presented three posters at the SITC Annual Meeting 2021, on Neo-X-Prime TM , ATOR-1017, and OPTIMIZE-1.

The company successfully carried out an oversubscribed Rights Issue raising approximately SEK 257 million , before transaction costs.

The company announced a trial update and early readout for ATOR-1017, confirming biomarker, safety, and tolerability data.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

October-December 2021

Net sales, SEK 5.2 million (-)

Operating profit/loss, SEK -36.9 million (-34.1)

Profit/loss for the period, SEK -36.8 million (-34.5)

Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.17 (-0.48)

Cash flow for the period, SEK 198.8 million (-33.2)

Cash and cash equivalents, SEK 278.1 million (103.3)

January-December 2021

Net sales, SEK 12.9 million (4.4)

Operating profit/loss, SEK -141.6 million (-144.3)

Profit/loss for the period, SEK -141.7 million (-143.3)

Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.64 (-2.01)

Cash flow for the period, SEK 174.7 million (9.4)

Cash and cash equivalents, SEK 278.1 million (103.3)

The full report is attached as PDF available on the company's website: https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime™, with MacroGenics Inc. and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY™ bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out licensed programs include AC101, in phase II development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

